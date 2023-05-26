The 4 essential elements of high-performing teams

Helen Keller famously said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,” and I couldn’t agree more.

Effective teamwork is at the heart of every successful business or endeavor. I’ve seen it time and time again throughout my career in both the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Whether the challenge at hand is something as critical as protecting democracy, or something more business-focused like bringing a game-changing product to market, all organizations need high-performing teams to meet their objectives. In today’s business landscape, budgets are tight, talent is tough to come by, and every company needs to do more with less. It’s more imperative than ever that your teams are working together effectively and harmoniously.

Focusing on building high-performing teams is a win for both business and their employees. When teams function like a well-oiled machine, organizations can innovate faster, retain talent, and ultimately see better results in their bottom line. And for the employees themselves, being part of a high-functioning team undoubtedly increases job satisfaction and opens the door for opportunities to advance one’s career. So, what does it take to build these types of teams? Here’s what I’ve learned. Create a shared sense of purpose A strong shared sense of purpose in achieving a common goal is the baseline requirement for high-performing teams—it’s the foundation from which they’re able to meet their objectives. Everyone needs to be “rowing the boat in the same direction” and buy into the mission (more on this later).

One critical step for generating a shared sense of purpose is providing clarity and context around each team member’s role. Everyone should have a solid understanding of their duties and how they contribute to the larger goal. Additionally, all team members should be aware of what their colleagues’ roles entail so they know how best to support them and fill in the gaps where needed. When your entire team knows how each individual contributes to the shared mission, it generates a sense of purpose and camaraderie. This has the added benefit of empowering your team to be more proactive. For example, if team member X understands team member Y’s role, and team member Y needs a little extra help or drops the ball on something, team member X can proactively jump in to cover for them because they understand the mission. Foster creativity Creativity is an essential trait of any high-performing team. The ability to pivot quickly and think outside of the box is what sets good teams apart from great ones. Whether we’re talking about completing a high-stakes mission for the FBI or developing the next iteration of a software product, you can bet that you’ll need to creatively problem solve at some point.

Giving people a safe space to voice their ideas and opinions is the single best way to facilitate creativity. Think about it: If people don’t feel 100% safe to say what’s on their minds, or share unconventional ideas with their team, how can creativity flourish? When briefing my teams, I’d often start with an exercise where I’d tell everyone who is perfect to raise their hand. Needless to say, no one ever would—and that’s a good thing. It’s important to acknowledge that no one has all of the answers and everyone makes mistakes (and that’s perfectly okay). Leaders must address this openly and be willing to share ideas of their own, no matter how “imperfect” they may be. An environment of safety and non-judgment empowers team members to share their creative ideas freely. Keep it positive Working in the military and law enforcement can oftentimes be heavy. We’re regularly dealing with upsetting and tragic occurrences, and stress levels tend to run high. As a result, suicide rates and mental health issues like depression and PTSD are disproportionately high in these professions.

This is the extreme end of the spectrum, but every job involves some type of pressure or stress. And if it’s not someone’s job that’s taking a toll on their mental health, you can bet that personal issues will occasionally arise that carry over into someone’s work life. This is why it’s important to promote positivity wherever possible. Not blind positivity that pretends like everything’s okay when it’s not, but the workplace needs to be a safe space where people feel supported and their accomplishments are recognized. This might mean celebrating even the small wins during a particularly challenging quarter, giving shout-outs to team members who are moving the needle forward, or offering mental health days and other resources where needed. Get your team’s buy-in whenever possible Getting your team’s buy-in whenever possible is key to building a shared sense of purpose and fueling engagement. Teams need to be fully bought in and committed to their mission to perform at a high level.

In both the military and the FBI, I would directly ask my team members, “Are you on board with this mission?” Checking in to see if anyone has reservations or objections regarding what you’ll be doing is vital for two reasons. First, it makes them feel seen and heard—they know their input matters. And second, once you get your team’s verbal buy-in, you can move forward full steam ahead knowing that everyone is on the same page. As a leader, it’s crucial to acknowledge the fact that no one—including yourself—has all of the answers. Everyone should feel comfortable sharing their two cents and throwing ideas out to see what lands. Fostering this type of environment makes getting buy-in from your team easier and has the added benefit of making them more engaged and invested in your mission. When it comes down to it, organizations of all types can’t afford to have their teams operating at a sub-par level in today’s world. Expectations are high, competition is fierce, and good talent can be hard to find. By heeding the advice above, leaders have the best shot at improving the performance of their teams and keeping employees happy.

Dean Phillips is the executive director of public sector programs at Noname Security, providing API security to public sector entities, protecting data from the most rapidly increasing attack vector. Previously, he was a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for over 23 years, before working as an assistant director of the IT infrastructure division.