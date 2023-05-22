Snipd is the best podcast app for sharing your favorite shows

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Snipd is the best podcast app for saving and sharing excerpts from anything you’re listening to. It’s free and easy to use on iOS and Android.

Three of the most useful Snipd features

Save ideas for later. Tap the app’s big “Create Snip” button to mark a highlight without interrupting the podcast you’re listening to. Or if your phone’s in a pocket, tap your headphones. Snipd will save a smart selection, including the moment right before and after your tap. Share podcast moments. It’s easy to email a highlight or post it to a social platform as an audiogram with audio and a visible transcript. Find the most valuable sections of podcasts with transcripts and chapters. Skip right to the parts you’re most interested in with the help of AI-generated chapters and full transcripts. If you’ve ever repeatedly hit the skip-forward button to jump through an episode, you’ll appreciate this. I love it.

Three handy things you can do with Snipd

Import your podcast subscriptions. Bring in your list of podcast subscriptions from any other app so you don’t have to start from scratch. Export highlights to Readwise, Notion, or other note-taking services. Organize podcast excerpts alongside your reading highlights and notes. Discover new gems. An AI-generated stream of snippets from shows you listen to lets you discover notable moments from episodes you’ve missed. You can also sample interesting moments from titles you don’t yet subscribe to. It’s a nice way to discover new podcasts.

Caveats

The Snipd interface feels cluttered to me. It sometimes takes me several clicks to navigate through the app.

If you listen mostly to fiction, music, or meditation podcasts, you probably don’t need Snipd.

If you don’t care about remembering or sharing highlights from podcasts, just about any podcast app will work for you.

Snipd’s playlist functions aren’t as robust as those in other popular podcast apps, such as Castro and Overcast. I can’t easily create multiple playlists or adjust settings so new episodes of my favorite podcasts will flow automatically to the top of my listening queue. Snipd has plans to address these issues.

Alternatives

Castro is free, simple and the best option if you don’t care about highlights. Here’s my rave about it. I’ve always liked its streamlined playlist. All I had to do was line up what I wanted to listen to and let it flow.

is free, simple and the best option if you don’t care about highlights. Here’s my rave about it. I’ve always liked its streamlined playlist. All I had to do was line up what I wanted to listen to and let it flow. Momento is an alternative podcast app that allows you to save highlights, but its features are limited, and it’s slower than Snipd.

Airr was another promising app for saving podcast moments, but it hasn’t been updated in a year and seems to be heading toward retirement.

was another promising app for saving podcast moments, but it hasn’t been updated in a year and seems to be heading toward retirement. Overcast is free for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Voice Boost normalizes volume levels on podcasts so you can hear speakers clearly. Smart Speed shortens silences between words to reduce the time it takes to listen to an episode regardless of what speed you listen at. Multiple playlists. Save batches of shows separately. When on a long car trip with my daughters, my wife and I switch playlists to veer from kids’ science (But Why) and debate (Smash, Boom, Best) podcasts over to grown-up shows, such as This American Life, Hidden Brain, or Planet Money.

is free for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

