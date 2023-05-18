OpenAI’s ChatGPT app for iOS went live in the App Store this morning

OpenAI has released its iOS app for users in the U.S. Now people will be able to use the ChatGPT chatbot on their phones, and with an added bonus—they’ll be able to speak their prompts to the chatbot instead of having to type them.

Until now people have used ChatGPT on a phone browser, or via a number of third-party apps powered by OpenAI’s models via an API.

OpenAI says the ChatGPT app is free (and ad-free!), and users’ conversation histories can be synced across their various iOS devices.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers ($20/month), OpenAI says, get exclusive access to the new capabilities in the company’s latest GPT-4 natural language model, as well as early access to new app features, and faster response times.