Twitter lawsuit offers new details about the company culture under Elon Musk

Elon Musk seems to have about the same amount of respect for building codes as he does for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A new lawsuit against Twitter and its new owner alleges he ordered employees to ignore regulations and permitting laws. The suit was filed Tuesday by six former employees against Musk and Twitter, saying the company owes them severance and “punitive damages.” The suit also details several alleged incidents that offer some insight into how Musk has been running the company. (Fast Company reached out to Twitter for comment about the accusations, but only received the now-standard poop emoji in reply.)

The toilet The lawsuit alleges that Boring Company CEO Steve Davis told plaintiff Joseph Killian, a 12-year Twitter veteran who oversaw office design, that Musk wanted to add a bathroom next to his office, so he didn’t need to wake his security team (who escorted him everywhere in the building) when he needed to relieve himself in the middle of the night. Killian says he promised to jump right on that, but warned it would take time to get the permits approved. Davis, the suit alleges, told him not to get the permits saying, “we don’t have to follow those rules.” When told no licensed plumber would do the job without a permit, Davis allegedly told Killian to hire an unlicensed plumber instead, which would have been a violation of the lease. “Davis responded that management did not care about any of this, that they weren’t interested in ensuring that the work was performed in accordance with the standards required by the lease, by the City of San Francisco, by the State of California, or any other authority, they just wanted it done,” the suit reads.

