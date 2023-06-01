Match Group rolls out Archer, its dating app for queer men

The app, initially launching in the New York City area, is a “social-first” dating app for queer men that will be available on iOS and Android in June. Match plans to expand the app to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., in the coming months and nationwide by the end of the year.

The offering will be free through the end of the year. The company will introduce subscription offerings and à la carte options starting next year. Everything that’s free to users this year will stay free, even after monetization efforts are introduced.

“The dating experience for this community has evolved from a place of anonymity to celebration and pride, and Archer was developed to reflect that progress by prioritizing community, self-expression, and user safety,” the company said in a release.