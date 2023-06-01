Match Group rolls out Archer, its dating app for queer men

Dating giant Match Group announced its latest app, called Archer.
The app, initially launching in the New York City area, is a “social-first” dating app for queer men that will be available on iOS and Android in June. Match plans to expand the app to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., in the coming months and nationwide by the end of the year.
The offering will be free through the end of the year. The company will introduce subscription offerings and à la carte options starting next year. Everything that’s free to users this year will stay free, even after monetization efforts are introduced.
“The dating experience for this community has evolved from a place of anonymity to celebration and pride, and Archer was developed to reflect that progress by prioritizing community, self-expression, and user safety,” the company said in a release.
Archer is focusing on building a social-first experience, focusing on community building rather than just offering dates. The company says it will add “ephemeral content-sharing options, creating a more seamless way for users on the app to connect and create content, as well as group chats to help users build communities on the app.”
“We know that Gen Z daters are content creators, they’re digital natives, and we wanted to create a space that blended a traditional social app with a traditional dating app and create one platform where queer men can have or find casual fun, find romantic relationships, but also build to their communities,” Archer’s director of brand marketing Michael Kaye said in an interview.
Archer requires users to go through selfie verification when they sign up to ensure users are who they say they are. They also have to keep a verified photo that includes their face as their primary profile picture. Oftentimes, dating apps give users the option to verify their profiles, but it isn’t an industry standard for those safeguards to be necessary.