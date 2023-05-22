This pork belly is dripping with fat—but it’s all vegan

An iconic part of pork belly is the fat, which is layered in thick strips through the cuts of meat. That fat helps make the meat juicy and tender, not to mention flavorful. On a slice of plant-based pork belly from the San Francisco startup Lypid, those layers of fat are clearly visible—but in this case, it didn’t come from an animal. It’s a vegan version called PhytoFat, meant to add a mouthwatering flavor to alternative meats.

In the quest to mimic meat, plant-based options have tried to add in some juiciness and flavor through alternative fats. No one wants a dry, crumbly vegan meat. Beyond Burgers, for example, have flecks of coconut oil meant to mimic the “marbling” in traditional beef patties. But plant-based fats behave differently than their animal counterparts, mainly by melting more easily. Coconut oil, in particular, melts at just 78 degrees F, while pork fat renders at around 130 to 140 degrees.

[Photo: Courtesy Lypid]

“Coconut oil melts out once you cook it, so there will be a puddle of oil,” says Michelle Lee, Lypid cofounder and CTO. “Our fat can withstand high cooking temperatures, so when you incorporate it into a product, after cooking, it still stays within the product.” Lypid says its fats are also lower in saturated fats than animal-based ones.

Lee and her cofounder Jen-Yu Huang tried a beta version of the Impossible Burger while in grad school at Cornell, but they both felt it could be juicier, and so got to work making plant-based fats with high melting points. Called PhytoFat, their product is made of plant-based oils and water, plus flavoring to mimic beef or pork.