Banana Republic returns to its safari roots. Why aren’t people mad?

I’m at the Banana Republic store in downtown Boston, wooed by a mannequin in the window styled in a khaki dress that looks like it was worn by a white woman visiting the British colonies in the 1800s. I’m familiar with the aesthetic. When I did my doctoral research on India, which was ruled by the British from 1858 to 1947, I studied closely many black-and-white photos of Europeans wearing light-colored garments designed to help them survive the sweltering jungle heat and insufferable mosquitos.

In the store, I realize that Banana Republic now offers endless ways to craft my own “safari” look. I can pick from utility vests, expedition blazers, and cargo pants. And as much as I’m familiar with the colonial origins of this look, I admit I find everything on the shelves irresistible. The brand has clearly taken the quality of its garments up a notch, using linen, suede, and cashmere that feels luxurious to the touch. The clothes are beautifully designed to project quiet luxury, with sleek silhouettes and elegant drapes.

This distinct aesthetic is part of the brand’s transformation, unveiled in fall 2021, when it debuted ads featuring models in Marrakech on camels and vintage motorcycles. Now owned by Gap Inc., the 45-year-old brand had been underperforming for years with an aesthetic that is maybe best described as “vaguely professional.” But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced that it was transforming its clothing design and marketing to return to its roots as a safari-inspired brand. In a press release to announce the rebranding, it said that the new look was meant to reflect “Banana Republic as it was originally conceived—a fictitious territory—a far-away and unknown place that is part of explorers’ folklore and adventurers’ lore.”