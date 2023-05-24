why-learning-to-say-no-is-essential-for-overcommitted-executives

BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

If you’re just starting out in management, it’s not unusual to constantly feel obligated to say yes. When duty calls and other colleagues are requesting your time and commitment to engage in an upcoming project or take over a daily task, it’s a natural instinct for most people to lean in.

On the other hand, if you’ve been at your post for some time and have plenty of skin in the game, you’ve probably figured out by now that you can’t take on everything without burning out. Learning to share growth opportunities with your staff members on a regular basis will also elevate your leadership skills and team relations in the workplace. Leading experts from Fast Company Executive Board are no longer hesitant to turn down a project that may sound good on paper but has the potential to keep them sidetracked and further away from their objectives. Here, they share the benefits of learning to say “no” under pressure and how essential it is to improve your work-life balance and reach your goals. 1. IT INSTILLS DISCIPLINE FOR A CLEARER VISION.

Lately, I’ve been talking about the idea of management by haiku—the concept that constraint and focus can lead to better, more creative outcomes. In tough economic times, companies die by overconsumption, not starvation. When you have the discipline to get clear on your priorities, it becomes much easier to know where to lean in and when to say “no.” – Christa Quarles, Alludo 2. IT PROTECTS LIMITED TIME. Saying “no” is hard, but it gets you more focused and aligned internally and externally. It is difficult, but saying “no” means it doesn’t fit your company’s mission, values, or direction. In doing so, I’m protecting time for myself and my team. It is much easier and less stressful to come to work each day knowing that your partners, investors, and stakeholders share in your vision. – Daniel Brillman, Unite Us

3. IT PREVENTS THE HABIT OF OVERCOMMITTING. In the past, I could be optimistic about my time, and as a result, like many folks, I overcommitted. Saying “no” allows me to focus on the things that are absolutely necessary to achieve our vision, strategy, and goals—to the exclusion of all else. It ensures my work stays aligned with my capacity, it allows me to move faster on what matters most, and it protects the time I need to recharge my batteries. – Tom Floyd, Flouracity 4. IT IMPROVES YOUR COMFORT LEVEL AND WELL-BEING.

Having high self-knowledge and high leadership brand awareness enables the ability to say “no” with more ease. I have gotten very clear on where I can add value and where I am not the right fit. Saying “no” is a prudent priority and time management strategy that results in greater well-being. – Cheryl Cran, NextMapping 5. IT FOSTERS BETTER DECISION-MAKING SKILLS. One of the greatest skills in business is learning when to say “no.” In my experience, it’s not the art of saying “no,” but the art of knowing when to say “no” that matters. Staying focused on your core business strategy, while keeping the long-term vision in mind, is a great way to evaluate what you should say “no” to and when saying yes makes sense. – Jimmy St. Louis, Franchise123

6. IT PROMOTES HONESTY AND TRANSPARENCY. Sometimes we say yes to people even if we don’t want to because we don’t want to hurt their feelings. Actually, we hurt their feelings more if we say yes but break a promise, as opposed to saying what we mean and meaning what we say from the very start. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 7. IT PROVIDES BALANCE AND MENTAL HEALTH.

Learning to say “no” in business can relieve time constraints and free us up to spend more time on the things that matter. Equally important, however, is the energy savings we derive from not exhausting mental resources on meaningless things. We must manage our energy in the same way we manage our time—both are limited each day. – Brandon Rigoni, Gallup 8. IT HELPS KEEP YOU FOCUSED ON THE TOP PRIORITIES. It’s less about saying “no” and more about saying yes to the things that matter—to the top priorities. Not everything can get your attention all the time. Prioritize your “yeses” to align with company objectives, KPIs, and top initiatives. Saying “no” is empowering when you realize you have the best interests of the company in mind. – Kristi Melani, Telesign

9. IT SUPPORTS A BETTER WORK-LIFE BALANCE. Saying no significantly reduces my stress levels because it gives me the freedom to spend more time with friends and family. When I have a good work-life balance, I can better serve our clients, solve problems, and focus on growing, which decreases stress levels even more. – Reuben Yonatan, GetVoIP 10. IT STRENGTHENS CONFIDENCE AND LEADERSHIP SKILLS.

It is a lifelong practice. Through a business exercise, we identify the areas with the greatest potential for growth and where, if we lean in, we can shine. It forces you to actively say “no” to pursuing certain opportunities, even if it’s a new trend or easy to do. You can’t have priorities and say yes to everything. Having that clarity of purpose and direction removes the stress and anxiety of being a leader. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric 11. IT PREVENTS MISMATCHED PARTNERSHIPS AND UNPROFITABLE WORK. Saying “no” is critical to building your business in a sustainable manner. We have an ideal client profile that we use to objectively align on whether or not we would want to work with a potential client. It’s easier to say “no” with a framework like this. When we do say no, our team respects us for saving them from a potential bad fit. It also protects us from taking on unprofitable work. – Kimberly Pedego, Noble Studios

12. IT ESTABLISHES BOUNDARIES. At Technium Consulting Inc., 80% of issues in our business portfolio come from 10% of the clients. We have a service versus servant mindset: We aspire to provide a great service to exceed expectations in every interaction, but if a client (new or existing) wants to treat us like servants, we are always open to applying our boundaries and walking away from the relationship. I implore you to do the same to stay sane and enable future growth. – Walid Al-Hajj, Technium Consulting Inc. 13. IT ENABLES INTENTIONALITY AND CREATES BETTER OUTCOMES.

Drawing boundaries is critical for maintaining my mental and emotional well-being as a leader. It’s not always easy to say “no,” but doing so has led to greater confidence in my decision-making and improved outcomes for my team and business. By prioritizing my time and energy on what matters, I’m able to be more intentional and create better results and a more positive work environment. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 14. IT TEACHES YOU HOW TO BE MORE PATIENT AND LESS ANXIOUS. I used to be a chronic opportunist. I jumped at every opportunity because I started with nothing and wanted a chance at success. Eventually, this caught up with me and I found myself living an unintentional life. It wasn’t until I learned to say “no” to opportunities that didn’t advance my goals that I started to really live my life with intention. “No” is one of my new favorite words. – Ryan Crownholm, Crown Capital Adventures Inc.

15. IT POSITIVELY IMPACTS TEAM PERFORMANCE, MOTIVATION, AND JOB SATISFACTION. By saying “no,” I have managed to mitigate the risk of overcommitment and consequent burnout. This important skill has fostered healthier work-life alignment, positively impacting our team’s overall performance, motivation, and job satisfaction. Saying no, when necessary, has proved to be an essential tool for sustainable leadership. Clear boundaries nurture a collaborative environment. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 16. IT TAMES KNEE-JERK REACTIONS FROM SPREADING YOURSELF TOO THIN.

As a business owner, getting pulled in multiple directions every day is part of the job description. However, empowering myself to say “no” when necessary has helped me prioritize what is most important and dedicate attention to time-sensitive tasks without feeling overwhelmed. Adopting this mindset has improved my relationships and curbed my knee-jerk reaction to spreading myself thin. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications 17. IT PROMOTES PASSION FOR PROJECTS. Saying no to opportunities that are adjacent to our company’s core services has helped us engage in every project we do take on with complete passion. We’ve been able to build depth and expertise in our niche and deliver results that we are proud of—all while having fun along the way because we’re only doing what we love to do. – Padmini Sharma, Jester&Genius

18. IT ENSURES YOUR GOAL TO STAY ON TRACK. Saying “no” is not about letting anybody down or losing opportunities. It’s about providing clarity as to what you can and cannot do. When you have a vision for your business and know exactly where you want to be in a year, five years, or 10 years, saying “no” to things is only ensuring that you stay the course. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS 19. IT FOSTERS TEAM COLLABORATION AND TRUST.