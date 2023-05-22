BY Fast Company Executive Board6 minute read

Although innovative technologies continue to evolve in order to keep up with changing consumer trends in the marketplace, sometimes it is still difficult for business leaders to gauge which way their particular client or potential customer may be leaning next.

Over the years, the following experts from Fast Company Executive Board have also been impacted by changing consumer behavior patterns and preferences in their specific markets. Below, they share some best practices to help other leaders remain true to their brands while still meeting customer expectations. 1. TEST BEFORE YOU FULLY INVEST. Changing consumer behaviors have taught us to test before we fully invest. With the only constant being change, we’ve pivoted toward testing over shorter engagements by using various tactics, methodologies, software, vendors, and even contract length to diversify and understand the best path forward for both our clients and our business. It keeps us poised for whatever opportunities tomorrow could bring. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. FOCUS ON COMPANY VALUES AND IMPROVING WORK CULTURE. Millennial and Gen Z consumers and workers care greatly about company values. This has been amplified by their maturation in society against a backdrop of systemic inequalities and climate inaction. We constantly meet and work with leaders grappling with this changing perspective, and unfortunately, we see many organizations paying a hefty price for inaction or worse: green- or good-washing. – Robert Holzer, Matter Unlimited 3. PROVIDE TRANSPARENCY WITH CURRENT AND POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS.

Changing consumer behavior patterns and preferences have had a major impact on 787 Coffee and small businesses. We are creating strategies that require us to adapt to our customers’ needs faster in order to remain competitive. Customers are aware of the power of their purchasing decisions and actively look for businesses that align with their values, so we must be transparent with our values. – Brandon Pena, BrandON Media Group 4. SHOWCASE THE EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE. More and more, consumers are looking for brands with purpose that live by their values. Customer experience and employee experience have become inextricably linked. Your employees are your first line into your customers, and fostering a culture that gives a consistent experience inside your company and to the customers you serve has never been more critical. – Holly Sydnor, AWL Strategies

5. AMPLIFY THE THINGS YOUR BUSINESS DOES WELL. Consumers are changing what they expect from all businesses, and even have differing expectations for small businesses. Our strategy focuses on amplifying what small businesses do well while doubling down on their ability to make faster changes to meet their changing customer needs but not lose their core business purpose. This allows us all to be nimble, sharpening each group’s competitive edge. – Karl Giuseffi, Talent Plus Inc. 6. BE CLEAR AND SPECIFIC ABOUT YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE.

Consumer preferences are highly fluid and dynamic these days, as is the way in which they receive and share information. It’s critical to identify your specific audiences with as much clarity and specificity as possible. Then track how those folks are using the internet and what they are saying. Keeping your finger constantly on the pulse will ultimately lead to breakthrough opportunities. – Cheryl Contee, The Impact Seat Foundation 7. MEET YOUR CUSTOMERS WHERE THEY’RE AT TO SERVE THEIR NEEDS. When a growing number of customers came to us for securities exam prep, lacking a financial background, we innovated. Last year we released a course that provides strategies for studying more effectively and performing better on exam day. This year we are releasing an intro course to the securities industry that will provide an on-ramp into the industry. We meet our customers where they are. – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training

8. CREATE A CLEAR PATH TO SALES PURCHASES. Today’s small businesses need to sell to buyers where they are. According to Vistage, B2B buyers are now more independent and digitally driven. Focus on optimizing your website to create a clear path to purchase where each piece of content moves the buyer forward in the sales cycle. When humans do interact, today’s buyer needs today’s seller to be a product expert, not just a people person. – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems 9. PRIORITIZE WHAT’S IMPORTANT TO YOUR BASE.

advertisement

Pulling customers into my systems—rather than the other way around—is essential. As a young entrepreneur, I used to try and accommodate every customer request and, eventually, it brought chaos into my business. This ultimately hurt my other customers and my staff. Once I drew a hard line with my clients about using my billing, communication, and operations systems, it brought order to my company. – Ryan Crownholm, Crown Capital Adventures Inc. 10. UTILIZE FIRST-PARTY DATA TO PERSONALIZE MARKETING MESSAGES. It’s important to utilize first-party data. For example, small businesses should be increasingly using customer data to personalize their marketing messages and improve their targeting to stay relevant. Consumers are looking for valuable, personally relevant experiences, so focus on offering those valuable touch points by listening to your customers and gathering and using data to build those relationships. – Kimberly Pedego, Noble Studios

11. BE WILLING TO ADJUST YOUR SERVICES AS NEEDED. As a business and as a team, we embrace that change is constant. The key to navigating changing consumer behaviors is agility. You need to regularly adjust your services based on evolving client needs. One key service we’ve added is executive social media management, which better positions client executives as industry thought leaders and drives increased brand awareness. – Geri Johnson, Next PR 12. INVITE YOUR CUSTOMERS TO REAL-LIFE INTERACTIVE EVENTS.

E-commerce and online event platforms boomed during COVID. Now there is a return to real-life interactions with a desire for interactive consumer experiences that encourage remote workers in particular to travel. London’s West End has seen a range of innovative brands from around the world open brick-and-mortar stores to showcase their products and be part of Europe’s busiest shopping district. – Stephen Feline, London & Partners 13. RETHINK YOUR SHIPPING MECHANISMS. One of the biggest changes that affected my startup was Amazon and their customers’ preference for Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). It has quickly become the most popular fulfillment method, with the ability to use Prime shipping and control quality better than with dropshipping. We took four months to change our business strategy—a huge undertaking in terms of staffing and finding warehouse space. – Ryan Carrol, Wealth Assistants

14. DEVELOP A CUSTOMER-CENTRIC COMMUNICATION PROCESS. Customer-centric communications are key. With the volume, variety, velocity, and now veracity of information, people want a clear and streamlined communications platform. By simplifying communication, we have felt a surge of gratitude and increased demand. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 15. ENGAGE WITH CLIENTS VIA SOCIAL MEDIA AND EMAIL.

Online engagement is a must. We prioritize digital communication channels such as social media and email marketing in our strategies. These platforms allow for a more targeted approach to reaching our client’s desired audience, allowing for more precise messaging and engagement. – Misty Larkins, Relevance 16. INVEST IN DELIVERING QUALITY CUSTOMER SERVICE. Consumers now place a high emphasis on the overall experience they have with a brand or business. Small businesses may need to invest in delivering exceptional customer experiences—including personalized service, efficient customer support, and a seamless buying process—to build customer loyalty and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Agency, Inc.