industry-leaders-discuss-14-factors-of-globalization-in-business

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

As a business owner or CEO, expanding your company’s reach in other countries is more than just building a worldwide network of team members and doing a deep dive into a business market you may be unfamiliar with. On the contrary, it’s also about recognizing the standard guidelines that are in place and could enhance or prevent your organization from thriving if you fail to go about your launch in the right way.

Below, 14 Fast Company Executive Board members share advice as they weigh in on the impact (and importance) of globalization for small businesses in a growing competitive marketplace. 1. STRICTER REGIONAL STANDARDS A global labor market is a primary factor impacting operations in the software industry. Companies hire remote workers (and global ones) sooner. Even small customers demand functionality previously aimed at larger enterprises, such as language localization. Consequently, adhering to data privacy standards also means the cost of doing business includes conforming to the strictest regional standard. – Thomas Kunjappu, Cleary

2. BALANCED GEOGRAPHIC WORKPLACE LOCATIONS Globalization has allowed us to balance international city office studios that have a significant headcount and individuals hired as satellite experts in smaller cities or more rural areas. This dichotomy allows us to bring large urban development experiences to smaller placemaking efforts and consider smaller community successes at scale for larger city planning and placemaking projects. – Steven Cornwell, ERA-co 3. FLEXIBLE TEAM-BUILDING OPTIONS

We built an exceptional, close-knit team that has never met in person. With globalization, dedicated, talented individuals can come together, bring their unique skills, and create impact all while leading a more integrated work-life. This is aligned with our corporate values and creates greater authenticity with our clients. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 4. INSIGHTFUL OFFERINGS AND RESEARCH FOR COMPANY GROWTH An upside of globalization is access to an abundance of ideas and lessons to help you shape your own business. Cast a global net to identify insights and offerings that pique your interest and use them to spur hypothesis building, research, or A/B testing. – Karen Starns, OJO Canada

5. ACCESS TO LARGER MARKETS AND CUSTOMERS WORLDWIDE Globalization has had a significant impact on my small business, allowing my business to access larger markets and customers around the world. We have the potential for immense growth in sales, marketing, and our customer base. Online sales and international vendors allow us to expand our customer base and increase their profits while having more options in products. – Brandon Pena, BrandON Media Group 6. COMPETITIVE PRICING AND TECH INVESTMENTS

Our small business has felt the impact of globalization. Increased competition has required us to lower costs, expand our reach, and differentiate ourselves. To remain competitive, we’ve invested in new technologies, partnerships, and supply chain management. Globalization has also presented opportunities to tap into new markets and reach new customers, which has contributed to our growth. – Robert Nikic, Why Unified 7. ENHANCED TEAM COLLABORATION If you’re committed to innovation, the ability to collaborate with people around the globe is an incredible gift. That’s why I’ve always run my own company with a global team whose expertise I tap into depending on the project. Without the constraints of geography, there is a greater possibility of building teams capable of engaging in work that holds the potential to break new ground. – Todd Bracher, Todd Bracher Studio

8. INNOVATIVE MARKETING STRATEGIES Globalization has dramatically influenced the way I run my small businesses, opening doors to new markets and a diverse workforce. However, it’s also ratcheted up the competition, pushing me to stay innovative, adapt swiftly, and craft potent marketing strategies. To thrive in this interconnected world, I must adhere to various regulations and respect cultural nuances to maintain a coherent brand. – Ryan Crownholm, Crown Capital Adventures Inc. 9. WIDER RANGE OF SUPPLIERS TO IMPROVE OFFERINGS

It highlighted the value of an increasingly interconnected world. It has opened doors to new markets and international suppliers, fostering innovation while heightening competition. Rising customer expectations demand us to improve our products constantly. Strategizing cost-effective digital marketing initiatives and emphasizing our unique selling point has enabled us to remain competitive and thrive. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 10. EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND BRAND STORYTELLING Globalization leads to intense competition. To stay in front, digital transformation, exceptional customer experiences, and compelling external-facing storytelling are critical. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

11. INFORMED VALUE PROPOSITION Our economic and human progress story includes the industrial and agricultural revolution, globalization, and digitization. We are now in the dispersion phase. People, companies, and governments are adopting dispersion and trying to figure out how to benefit from global legal, tax, and technical innovation to reshape their value proposition and distribution by removing unnecessary friction and cost. – Walid Al-Hajj, Technium Consulting Inc. 12. UNLIMITED CONNECTIVITY AND PRODUCTIVE PARTNERSHIPS

Through advanced and emerging technologies, the world is more connected than ever before. This standard of globalization has expanded Red Fan’s international footprint as country borders are no longer limiting factors for productive partnerships. Although a competitive landscape, some of our team’s most fruitful work and longest engagements have resulted from overseas opportunities. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications 13. PROBLEM-SOLVING ABILITIES Because of globalization, complex and extended supply chains can be vulnerable due to factors such as political instability, natural disasters, or trade disputes. Small businesses may face challenges in managing these risks and ensuring a stable supply of goods and services. That being said, businesses which solve the real problem are able to survive and grow exponentially due to globalization. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Agency, Inc.