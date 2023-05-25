BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

It takes a village to build the type of team morale and trust necessary to lead a company to innovative success and long-term profitability. So if you are trying to strengthen staff relations and foster a better work environment that enables every employee to have a voice, don’t go it alone. Be willing to have an open mind and lean on them for support.

By encouraging regular brainstorming sessions with your team to guide your decision-making process, you’ll be a better informed, more confident leader, knowing that your staff truly has your back and is working together to elevate the company further in the years to come. Below, Fast Company Executive Board members share other reasons why employee feedback and collaboration are fundamental in helping leaders make better all-around business decisions. 1. IT TEACHES YOU TO PRIORITIZE TEAM BRAINSTORMING SESSIONS. With a hybrid work model, more tools have popped up to make it easier to work together virtually. However, the most valuable lesson I learned along the way is why collaboration is so important. As a leader, I learned the importance of building in time for everyone to brainstorm together. It inspires the whole team and brings them together from the moment of kickoff. – Samantha Choi, Manual Labor Studio Corporation

2. IT HELPS YOU STAY BETTER INFORMED ABOUT YOUR TEAM’S NEEDS. By regularly seeking feedback from my team and actively involving them in the decision-making process, I gain a deeper understanding of their needs, concerns, and ideas. This helps me to make more informed and thoughtful decisions that are aligned with their needs and priorities. As a result, we make collaborative decisions, which means they get more support and get better results. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 3. IT GIVES YOU A BROADER SCOPE OF NEW THOUGHTS AND IDEAS.

Use feedback and collaboration to help the team think more broadly than what sometimes is a narrow focus on the problem. By considering their perspectives, and those of stakeholders and factions, I can provide input that helps drive a collaborative discussion where ideas naturally build upon one another. This helps teams understand priorities and risks and leads to optimal, informed choices. – Liz Armbruester, Avalara 4. IT PROVIDES PSYCHOLOGICAL SAFETY AND SHAPES THE COMPANY VISION. We engage in the Agile Scrum framework. It allows daily goal setting, impediment removal, collaboration, and maximum adaptation to market trends. Applying Agile to software development and treating every department as a key stakeholder will yield psychological safety through constructive feedback and vision shaping. – Ben Sever, Phoenix Portfolio Partners

5. IT ENABLES YOU TO FILL IN THE MISSING GAPS. My team members are often able to see the things that I miss and come up with creative solutions I never would have thought of. We all have blind spots, and team collaboration and employee feedback are vital to filling these gaps. – Reuben Yonatan, GetVoIP 6. IT REDUCES ANY POTENTIAL BIAS AS A LEADER.

My company helps organizations reduce bias and expand equitable innovation in the decision-making process. I’ve learned we’re all biased. If left unchecked, our biases can have unintended consequences. For me, seeking out collaboration and broader feedback is a key practice to reduce risk and close gaps in my thinking due to bias. I push myself to ensure the voices I consult are as diverse as the audience I serve. – Anna Dewar Gully, Tidal Equality 7. IT FOSTERS WELL-INFORMED DECISION-MAKING PATTERNS. Perspective is essential. Often leaders make decisions with very little perspective from the day-to-day operations. Feedback and collaboration from the broader team help to ensure a well-informed decision. Additionally, the feedback and collaboration process help bring the organization together in a unified approach that strengthens companies greatly. There are few things stronger than a unified and connected team. – Jeff Morrison, Medical Leverage, a communications company

8. IT STRENGTHENS YOUR KNOWLEDGE BASE. A manager once told me, “Surround yourself with people who are good at what you are bad at and who love to do the things that you don’t like to do.” Following this guidance has allowed me to stretch to roles requiring skills far beyond my own, but where building diverse, open, and collaborative teams enabled us all to do incredible things. – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC 9. IT KEEPS EVERYONE ON THE SAME PAGE.

A leader is as strong as the people who follow their vision. If your team does not understand or believe in it, they will not contribute to their full potential. Explaining the “why” and factoring in your team’s feedback and collaboration ensures their buy-in and also empowers them. So when a decision has to be made, they can confidently make the right one without running it by leadership each time. – Isabelle Guis, SendinBlue 10. IT GIVES YOU THE CONFIDENCE TO TRY A NEW APPROACH. The best feedback and collaboration come from your opposite. I started my business with a partner whose skill set complemented mine. You’ll make better business decisions and create unique strategies when you get outside the echo chamber of your business planning and prioritize networking and brainstorming with people possessing unique approaches and backgrounds. – Abhilash Patel, Within Health

11. IT ENABLES YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT BALANCE. Listen to others, but also hear them and empathize with them. Years ago, I listened but didn’t hear as well as I do now. I wanted things my way and thought it was an easier and quicker route to getting things done. I was wrong. Align with your stakeholders without getting to a point of consensus debilitation. Finding a balance between working with others and getting things done is so important. – Kristi Melani, Telesign 12. IT MAKES ME THINK BEFORE I ACT.

I lead a team that runs on collaboration. Regardless of title, each member of the team is a valuable asset and can provide input on another’s work. In my role as a leader, I am constantly asking my team to engage in brainstorming sessions, review the content I draft, and make key decisions. The feedback loop helps me reflect before I act and leads to more prosperous outcomes time and time again. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications 13. IT KEEPS THE DIALOGUE GOING WITH YOUR TEAM. Collaboration and feedback from my core team help me see situations from new angles and perspectives. For example, my team may have specific knowledge about a client or prospect that influences a larger business decision. Having an ongoing dialogue with my team is crucial to making well-informed business decisions. – Donna Conroy, SciMar ONE, INC

14. IT INCREASES THE ABILITY TO INNOVATE EFFECTIVELY AND ACHIEVE SHARED GOALS. By actively seeking input from my team and encouraging open communication, I’m able to gain valuable insights and diverse perspectives that help to make more informed decisions. Fostering a transparent culture of feedback enables constant growth, addresses challenges more effectively, and enhances our ability to innovate and achieve our shared goals. –Yonathan Lapchik, Suku 15. IT IDENTIFIES BLIND SPOTS AND HELPS YOU WEIGH THE PROS AND CONS.

Team collaboration and feedback tap into collective intelligence, improving decisions by identifying blind spots, generating innovative ideas, and weighing pros and cons. It also boosts buy-in and ownership, informs leaders, and improves execution. – Jason Wojahn, Thirdera 16. IT ENHANCES YOUR LISTENING SKILLS. One of the most important leadership skills is the ability to listen. People always tell you what they need. By collaborating with your team and taking on their feedback, you get a better understanding of their needs. You also see what qualities you lack as a leader, hence you can improve yourself and grow personally and professionally. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

17. IT BUILDS TEAM CONTRIBUTIONS AND SUPPORT. Having a clear point of view coupled with an openness to other ideas sets a very fruitful stage for collaboration. Three positive outcomes can come from this approach: Your idea is enhanced through others’ contributions, a better idea is uncovered, and your idea gains stakeholder support. – Karen Starns, OJO Canada 18. IT FOSTERS OPEN-MINDEDNESS.