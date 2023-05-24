20-life-lessons-that-have-built-stronger-business-leaders

BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

As a business owner or manager who is responsible for leading a team to successful bottom-line results, quarter over quarter, it’s easy to get stuck in a silo mindset or let fear and anxiety take over. This can lead you to falsely assume that every other company or leader has the secret to business growth and high-performance teams all figured out.

On the contrary, you are not alone in your ability to face and overcome various obstacles head-on. To prove this point, a panel of experts from Fast Company Executive Board admits to having their fair share of ups and downs throughout their journeys to leadership. In this topic of discussion, they each share one personal life lesson and what it has taught them about how to become better leaders for the staff members and companies they represent. 1. LET GO OF STRESS AND PANIC. Don’t get distracted by the things that are out of your control. Instead of stressing about things that are likely to impact you and your team regardless of any levers you can pull, focus on how you can best react, leading to perseverance and not panic. – Dave Meeker, Dentsu

2. BE EMPATHETIC. Throughout my career I have experienced the ups and downs of business: acquiring companies and being acquired, laying off and being laid off, being promoted and being overlooked for a promotion. The victories can be a source of great pride and the defeats can lead to bitterness; however, empathy is what is to be learned. Treat others as you would hope to be treated, both in victory and defeat. – Kris Cravey, DroneUp 3. PRIORITIZE THE THINGS THAT REALLY MATTER.

Because I work with my husband, it’s hard to separate my personal and professional life. They often overlap, which can mean that neither gets complete attention at times. What this has taught me is that you have to dedicate time to the things that matter most and understand how to prioritize. – Samantha Choi, Manual Labor Studio Corporation 4. ALWAYS TAKE THE WORK. Challenge yourself to take on the work. When asked to perform a difficult task, don’t ever say something is impossible, or you can’t do it. There is always a way. Earn a reputation as the go-to person in the office, the person who gets the job done without any complicated dramatics. Word gets out fast when you produce quality. – Ryan Taylor, Forbes Tate Partners

5. ADMIT THAT YOU DON’T KNOW IT ALL. The three most important words for me as a leader are “I don’t know.” As a leader, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you need to know everything. This adds to the imposter syndrome we all face because you know deep down when you are full of it. Acknowledging what you don’t know gives you the ability to identify blind spots and take steps to figure things out. – Michael DaRe, Smarts 6. COACH AND DEVELOP YOUR TEAM.

I have learned over time that great leaders, as opposed to managers, are intentional in coaching and developing others as leaders, not as followers. When leaders are intentional in developing others, they unleash their teams’ positive energy, commitment, and innovation. This, in turn, results in more success not just for the whole team, but also for the whole company. – Sonita Lontoh, Sunrun, TrueBlue, HP 7. REMOVE FEAR FROM YOUR DECISION-MAKING PROCESS. Learning to make decisions and not be frozen in fear is one personal life lesson that has helped me become a better business leader. All too often, we struggle with wanting things to be perfect and to have all the data before making a decision, but in business, speed to market and timing are often critical. By taking action, you learn whether to pivot when failing or to double down on wins. – Petty Rader, Ergobaby

8. STOP TAKING THINGS PERSONALLY. Don’t take things personally. Instead, I focus on self-reflection, continuously up-leveling my skills, and staying open to new ideas to become a more creative, forward-thinking leader. I prioritize self-awareness, understanding my intentions, and staying open to opportunities. Being present and not “future tripping” has helped me to become a better business owner and leader. – Bryan Kramer, PureMatter Inc. 9. DEMONSTRATE YOUR PATIENCE, PERSEVERANCE, AND ABILITY TO ADAPT.

Motherhood continues to be the ultimate life lesson! Balancing the demands of a family and career takes discipline and the ability to triage and prioritize tasks effectively, not to mention the need for excellent time management skills. Motherhood has also taught me the importance of patience, perseverance, and adaptability—all of which are crucial traits for any successful leader. – Danielle Wiley, Sway Group LLC 10. ALLOW YOUR SETBACKS TO FUEL YOUR JOURNEY. We all have difficult experiences in life—whether it be a job loss, the death of a family member, or an unexpected health scare. When I was younger, I allowed these kinds of setbacks to derail me. Now I use them as fuel for my journey—to focus me. By showing resilience in the face of adversity, I set an example for the team when we face challenging times as a business. – Scott Baradell, Idea Grove

11. BE FLEXIBLE WITH YOUR ORIGINAL PLANS. The importance of flexibility is key. I learned early on that it’s better to change or even give up my original plans if it’s clear that there is a better way to approach things. – Reuben Yonatan, GetVoIP 12. LIGHTEN UP A BIT.

We have a mantra to #behuman that we use with clients and for ourselves that has really resonated. It’s the grace to show up as a human, wonderfully imperfect, and to laugh off the things that go sideways. They actually bond us as humans and take the pressure off! Cat photobombs your Zoom presentation? Forgot to turn the record button on for a video podcast (yep, last week!) Haven’t we all been there? – Gretchen Goffe, DTLiveLAB 13. STAY FULLY ENGAGED IN THE WORK THAT YOU’RE DOING. I have found that the most important thing I can do as a business owner is to be present in my work. This means being aware of what’s happening, listening to my team members, and ensuring that I’m managing my time well enough to focus on the right things at the right time. Being present in your work means you’re fully engaged, and it also helps you to identify problems before they escalate into bigger ones. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

14. COLLABORATE WITH (AND LEAN ON ) YOUR PROFESSIONAL NETWORK. One personal life lesson that has helped me become a better business leader is the importance of collaboration and building a network of professionals in my field. As the saying goes, “Amateurs compete, and professionals create.” Rather than seeing other professionals in my field as competition, I have learned that collaborating with them can lead to greater success for everyone involved. – Tony Martignetti, Inspired Purpose Coaching 15. STAY GROUNDED.

“Not everything is worth an emotional reaction.” This quote has taught me the importance of managing my emotions instead of only focusing on energy and time. Being able to stay grounded (and somewhat dispassionate) during moments of stress is a superpower. – Padmini Sharma, Jester&Genius 16. TAKE RISKS THAT ARE WORTH IT. Show empathy for small-business owners. I remember my parents selling their house and moving to an apartment so they could invest in a franchise. I remember them sitting at the kitchen table itemizing receipts. I remember the sleepless nights and the anxiety-filled days. But their sacrifice paid for my college. I personally know what it means to invest it all, and the game-changing opportunity it represents. – Rich DePencier, Chief Outsiders

17. APPRECIATE YOUR OWN STRENGTHS, WEAKNESSES, AND ABILITY TO ACHIEVE. Migrating from my home country to the land of milk and honey has made me appreciate the strengths and weaknesses of this country better. Sometimes that added insight makes me a better leader. Knowing that I came from humble beginnings makes me appreciate what people can achieve if they set their minds to it. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 18. RELY ON THE DATA TO BACK YOUR POINT OF VIEW.

I’ve learned that what I believe is not necessarily how others may feel; therefore, it’s essential to rely on the data when making decisions. These are personal life lessons that have helped me become a better owner, leader, and person. – Brandon Rigoni, Gallup 19. MEET EMPLOYEES WHERE THEY’RE AT. I have two daughters who are close in age but have very different personalities. I make myself available to each of them in different ways. This situation is true in business as well. Some leaders will expect everyone to be motivated by the same incentives or react in the same ways. But every person has a different experience and approach to work. It is critical to see each unique individual. – Mark Anderson, Alteryx