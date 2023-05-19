How to overcome imposter syndrome

BY Jennifer Gendron4 minute read

Imposter Syndrome is a trap—one most of us (myself included)—get caught in from time to time. That voice tells us our uncertainty equals unworthiness, and it’s only a matter of time before the other shoe drops. The same voice assures me I could and should always be doing more, trying harder. It convinces one of my high-performing employees that a deal falling through is the rule, and a closed win is an exception. Or it sells my son on the false bill of goods that one loss means more than all the success he and his teammates have seen on the field after practicing hard for months.

This all too common phenomenon—experienced by professional athletes, scientists, experts at the top of their fields, and 75% of women executives—isn’t just unpleasant to experience. This intense level of self-doubt around our abilities discourages agency and authenticity, damages productivity and performance, and is associated with burnout. Worse still, when we convince ourselves that we’re just “faking it until we make it” and focus our energy on covering up our insecurities, finding the time and space we need to learn and grow becomes infinitely more challenging—which is bad news for businesses and individuals alike. What is imposter syndrome, and what does it look like at work? Imposter syndrome, also known as imposter phenomenon, was first identified and named by clinical psychologists Pauline Rose Clance and Suzanne Imes in 1978. Fast forward to today. While it’s not an official diagnosis included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), it’s widely recognized among mental health professionals as a very real form of self-doubt. Often accompanied by anxiety and depression, it’s experienced by all sorts of people in any number of situations. Unfortunately, imposter syndrome is also something that most of us keep to ourselves, making it hard to spot—especially at work. But there are some telltale signs. One I’ve seen often is a sort of perfectionism where an employee is hesitant to share works in progress for feedback. Another warning sign that someone feels deeply insecure is a reluctance to share ideas, ask questions, or request help when needed. Many who suffer from imposter syndrome are also dealing with a fixed mindset, believing—however mistakenly—that traits and talents are static. These individuals often feel that having to work hard at something means they’re not “naturally” good at it and might as well give up. Sadly, this sort of mindset can keep people from realizing their full potential. But it doesn’t have to.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As a leader, I’m always looking out for my team. Supporting my team in their struggles, successes, and, crucially, their growth, is key to who I am as a leader, and I know that growth can’t happen if they’re stuck in self-doubt. Here are three key strategies to help your team overcome imposter syndrome (and adopt a growth mindset) that I have used myself and seen to be successful. Normalize self-doubt (and mistakes) Feeling like you’ve somehow lucked into your success or aren’t as capable as your coworkers is something that happens to most of us occasionally. Sometimes, it coincides with challenges like difficulty learning a new skill or making a mistake. It can also occur on the heels of success. Remind your team regularly that lots of people (even Olympic gold medalists) experience these feelings of self-doubt. It’s also helpful to emphasize that stretching our limits and pursuing ambitious goals means making mistakes. When things go wrong, we have a choice: We can embrace a growth mindset, learn from the situation, and move forward with new knowledge, or we can let a hiccup along the way stop us in our tracks. Foster a culture of psychological safety The growth mindset needed to maintain a happy, high-performing team is only possible when your people feel psychologically safe at work. When your team doesn’t feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work, giving honest feedback, and making mistakes, they won’t be open to taking risks, learning new skills, or problem-solving as a team either. To enable my teams (and my kids) to be vulnerable, take risks, and grow, I back them up and champion (i.e., boost morale), as needed. For me, that means ensuring they have the support they need to learn, grow, and be themselves.