How embracing imposter syndrome can make you a better leader

BY Dax Craig4 minute read

Chances are you’ve felt imposter syndrome at least once in your career, and if not, consider yourself lucky. Society tells us that to be a good leader you must be confident, ambitious, undoubtful, an expert in your field—the list goes on and on. But what happens when imposter syndrome kicks in? According to a study in 2020, up to 82 percent of people shared they have experienced feelings of imposter syndrome. And personally, I think the other 18 percent are lying to themselves. I, along with the best leaders and colleagues I know, have experienced some version of imposter syndrome. No one has the answers to everything and it’s okay to have self-doubt—what makes you a good leader is how you deal with it. By embracing the moments where your confidence and self-esteem are tested, you can grow. If you look at my career on paper, it looks like I’ve had a linear path to success as an entrepreneur. I have an MBA, founded three companies, raised well over half a billion in funding, received recognition in my field, and currently employ hundreds of people around the country. But let me reiterate—that’s ‘on paper.’ It took a lot of off-paper mistakes and overcoming self-doubt to get here. Over the years, I’ve learned ways to control my imposter syndrome and use it to my advantage. In truth, it’s become one of my biggest assets.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I recognize that the workplace is not always fair, especially for minorities and underrepresented groups. Not everyone is on a level playing field when it comes to being able to move beyond imposter syndrome, but hopefully, these tips can come in handy as we all work to create a more equitable world around us. ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR FEELINGS The first step in dealing with imposter syndrome is to recognize when it’s happening.

Instead of spiraling, I pause to notice where my thoughts are headed. When I enter a mindset of asking myself things like, “Does my team believe in me?” or “Am I making the right decision?” I take a breath and remember who I am, my core values, where we are headed as a company, and the hard work it took to get where we are. Feeling a certain way at a moment in time does not make those feelings a reality. The more often I can recognize that, the more often I can move on. REMEMBER YOUR ‘WHY’ What’s your ‘why?’ Having a strong sense of self and understanding my bigger purpose—both personally and professionally—has allowed me to take the pressure off when it comes to the smaller details and being ‘perfect.’ My ‘why’ is to live with absolute, unwavering integrity. As the sign in my office says “If you have integrity, nothing else matters. If you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters.”

I started Pie because I want to demonstrate you can build a big successful company by doing the right thing, no matter what. Keeping that at the core of everything I do puts the day-to-day responsibilities of running a business in perspective. By constantly asking myself if I am doing right by the stakeholders that matter most in my life, the small stuff can pass me by. ASK QUESTIONS I wholeheartedly believe that if you aren’t asking an annoyingly large number of questions, you aren’t doing your best as a leader. I’ve learned the more curious I am and the more time I take to listen to those around me, I become far more confident in myself and the decisions I make.

advertisement

In short, great leaders listen more and talk less. I surround myself with really smart people who make me a better leader, and I let them do their jobs. Once I admitted I don’t have or don’t have to have all the answers, my leadership skills grew exponentially. CELEBRATE ACCOMPLISHMENTS It is essential to celebrate your accomplishments, and your team’s accomplishments, no matter how small they may seem. Wins come in all shapes and sizes, and by allowing yourself to embrace successes, you will feel empowered to overcome hardships easier than before. It is easy to lose sight of the journey and all the small successes you’ve had along the way.

When goals are elusive, the path is not straightforward, and you feel like an imposter, remind yourself that you’ve done a lot of amazing things, and this moment of doubt will be fleeting. TALK IT OUT Don’t let imposter syndrome interfere with your life. Embrace it, and most importantly, talk about it. Talk about it with your colleagues, family, and friends. As the leader of a company, publicly admitting that I experience self-doubt is hard, but I believe the more vulnerable and transparent you are, the more you’ll build trust and common ground. Whether at work or in life, we’re all in this together.