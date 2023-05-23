BY Rudy Mawer4 minute read

When the internet first appeared in our lives, it was a lot easier to make a living online. All anyone needed to do was to put a blog up there and add some ads and they’d already be able to make enough money to quit their day job. Today, things aren’t as easy as they used to be. I first learned this lesson when I found out that even people with large followings don’t necessarily make money. And the reason was that they weren’t able to monetize their social media following. I want you to avoid the same fate, so, in this article, we’ll explore five effective ways to monetize your online following and build wealth. 1. AFFILIATE MARKETING One popular strategy is affiliate marketing, where you recommend products or services to your followers and earn a commission for each sale made through your unique affiliate links. There are tons of reputable affiliate marketing networks like Amazon Associates or ClickBank where you can promote products that align with your niche audience. As you build a relationship with your followers, they’ll naturally trust your recommendations and may be more likely to make purchases from which you can earn a commission. Key skills to have here in order to succeed as an affiliate are the ability to write persuasive copy, a mastery of the fundamentals of driving traffic with ads, and a strong relationship with your list of customers.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In my experience, having a strong relationship with the people who follow me is fundamental for making affiliate marketing work. My followers trust the products, events, or services I suggest because I take the time to post valuable content and show who I am and what I stand for. For this reason, I was able to recently promote a program and monetize my audience by selling a good friend’s product. 2. BRAND SPONSORSHIPS AND SPONSORED POSTS Another big thing many influencers are doing to create wealth through their audiences is to collaborate with brands for sponsored content or partnerships. The reason why this works so well is that consumers tend to trust influencers with whom they built a relationship more than celebrities or entertainment veterans. For this reason, advertisers are always looking for influential creators who can genuinely promote their products to their audiences. Sponsored posts can take different forms, such as blog posts, videos, or social media updates. Ensure that sponsored content aligns with your brand and niche to maintain the trust of your audience.

Many influencers pay me to leverage my audience and sponsor their products or services. I can sell podcast placements, TV seats, or Instagram shoutouts to monetize my audience and make the most out of this asset. 3. SELLING DIGITAL PRODUCTS Creating and selling digital products like ebooks, online courses, or printable resources has been one of the most profitable monetization tactics for me. If you possess specialized knowledge or skills in your niche, packaging your expertise in a format that can be sold at scale is one of the best ways to earn as an influencer without having to put in more work. The key to success here is to understand what kind of problem your audience has and develop unique digital products that can help them get where they want to be in life. Once you develop these products, you can simply promote them on your website, through email, or even directly on your social media profiles.

advertisement

This has been by far the most lucrative way for me to monetize my audience. The truth is, when you share valuable content, you attract people who will naturally want to know more about it. My rule of thumb is that if you get more than five people to ask you the same question about a certain topic, it’s possible there will be interest in a digital product where you can package your knowledge in an easy-to-consume way. 4. COACHING AND CONSULTING Another successful tactic I use to monetize my audience as an expert in my niche is to offer coaching and consulting services to clients who wanted a more hands-on approach. You can offer one-on-one coaching, group coaching, or masterminds and leverage your following to generate significant income. There are many ways to promote your services, but I found the biggest success came from creating a funnel that got me leads from my digital products, and then upgraded those leads to my coaching and consulting programs.

5. MEMBERSHIP SITES AND SUBSCRIPTIONS Finally, a membership or subscription-based model can generate a steady monthly income by offering exclusive, valuable content to paying subscribers. Platforms like Patreon, Podia, or Kajabi provide all-in-one solutions for managing memberships and hosting premium content. Consistent content updates are crucial here for maintaining subscriber satisfaction and building a loyal community of supporters. For example, entrepreneur and best-selling author Tim Ferris uses Patreon to offer exclusive content and support to his podcast listeners. By doing so, he gives his customers and followers the option to get more in-depth information from him, and, as a consequence, he’s able to monetize his audience.