This guy knows the secret to a greener, cleaner lawn

There may be perhaps no more definitive marker of the American Dream than the viridescent lawn. Whether measured in inches or acres, a lush, verdant carpet of emerald-green grass broadcasts a particularly powerful message about the pride that comes from home ownership. Even if the inside of your house looks like it belongs on an episode of Hoarders, a shimmering lawn telegraphs, I’ve made it. “It is the way you express yourself to your neighbor,” says Coulter Lewis. “It shows the kind of citizen you are.”

The U.S. yard is the nation’s third-largest crop by land area, comprising some 40 million acres. It’s perhaps no wonder, then, that Americans spend some $45 billion a year trying to conjure bucolic grounds resembling Augusta National, only to—for the most part—fail miserably. “A person goes to the home improvement store, they look at the shelf, and they’re hoping they just don’t kill their lawn,” says Lewis, the cofounder and CEO of Sunday, which is now aiming to demystify lawn care for the largely clueless cadre of 90 million Americans trying to turn their scratchy patches of earth into Shangri-La. “Their level of confidence is zero,” he notes. “They buy a bag of stuff, and the person at the checkout says, ‘Good luck with that.’”

Lewis, 42, thinks they don’t need luck—they need guidance. And he knows of what he speaks. In 2017, the Connecticut native bought a suburban house in Colorado that seemed picture perfect for him, his wife, their three kids, and their dog. He was excited about having outdoor space for his kids to roam and play—until he began looking more closely into the products he needed to repair and maintain it.

Inspecting rows of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides on the shelves of his local big box store, Lewis quickly found himself muddled by the chemical-drenching programs proffered by the big players in lawn care. He thought, This feels really wrong. “You’re going to put on about five times the amount of pesticides per acre than an industrial farm does,” he says. “That’s like taking Vicodin every day in case you get a backache.”