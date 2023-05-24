5 genius travel products that will make summer flights a breeze

BY Elizabeth Segran6 minute read

Are you spending your free time planning an epic summer vacation? You’re not alone.

After years of postponing travel because of the pandemic, Americans are eager to take to the skies once more. Experts say that this summer will be a blockbuster travel season, with many airlines already reporting record-breaking bookings. Meanwhile, business travel is returning as well. It’s time to pack your bags. But gearing up for a trip after a hiatus can feel daunting: Your brain goes into overdrive as you recall the many necessary details, from bringing your medications to keeping your passport handy for security checks. But we have good news: Over the past few years, brands have been developing a host of new products designed to make flying easier than ever. We’ve scoured the market for some of our favorites. While we can’t promise that these products will prevent flight delays, they’ll certainly make the flying experience go a little more smoothly.

[Photo: Rimowa] Cabin Suitcase Harness Rimowa Cabin Suitcase Harness, $550 If you’re flying domestically, you’re probably bringing a wheeled suitcase that can fit in an overhead bin. Luxury travel brand Rimowa has a clever bag system that is designed to go on top of your rolling suitcase so that you can easily access items you need at the airport without having to carry them over your shoulder. [Photo: Rimowa] It features adjustable straps that tighten to fit on your luggage. (The kit is designed to fit a range of Rimowa carry-on suitcases, and may fit suitcases with similar dimensions from other brands.) The harness has a slim silhouette with a number of useful pockets to fit the items you need at the airport. The main compartment can hold a 16-inch laptop and magazines, while the other pockets are perfect for easy access to your phone, ID, and earbuds. Some pockets feature clasps and hooks so you can attach your keys.

[Photo: Rimowa] When you’re ready to remove the harness from your luggage, just unbuckle it, zip up the middle part, and transform it into a regular briefcase-style bag. The harness has sold out repeatedly since Rimowa launched it early this year, but the company promises to restock it regularly. [Photo: Stokke] Kids’ Travel System Stokke, starting at $229 There are few things more stressful than traveling with a little one on a long-haul flight. But children’s furniture company Stokke developed a comprehensive system that is designed to make it easier for adults and kids alike to get through the airport and to their destination.

[Photo: Stokke] The system begins with a children’s-size suitcase large enough to pack their clothes. Kids up to age 7 can also sit on the suitcase as you pull them through the airport using a strap. But the real genius of this device is revealed once you board the aircraft: The top of the suitcase flips over to create a leg rest that allows a child to stretch out from the seat. When it’s time for sleep, whip out the padded mattress so your child can lie down all the way. In other words, you can transform an economy class seat into a kids’ bed. (The design assures that you can still secure your child’s seat belt when they are lying flat.) [Photo: Stokke] There are plenty of other features that make the product useful, including stickers, so your child can customize their bag. And it also works on trains.

[Photo: Cadence] Customizable Toiletry Capsules Cadence, starting at $14 Bringing your toiletry and skincare routine with you on a trip can be tricky. You need to ensure your bottles don’t leak all over your clothing, and that your products are labeled correctly. [Photo: Cadence] Cadence has developed a system of hexagonal capsules with leakproof tops and customizable labels. The capsules are magnetic, so they stay together in your luggage. And everything is dishwasher safe, so you can clean it out properly after a trip.

This year Cadence improved the system dramatically by creating different-size capsules that work together. You can combine tiny capsules for serums or pills, medium-size ones for facial cleanser or body lotion, and larger ones for shampoo or body wash. You can also buy extenders to create even more volume. All of this means less mess and less time trying to find things in your toiletry bag. [Photo: Bento] The Bento Bag Nomad Lane, $298 If you’re traveling domestically, you’re limited by what you can bring on board, necessitating a strategic approach to your designated “personal item”: It needs to be small enough to fit neatly under the seat in front of you; it should allow you to easily access items you’ll need at the airport; and, if you’re lucky, it will be spacious enough to accommodate a few clothing items or an extra pair of shoes.

[Photo: Bento] The Bento Bag is specifically designed to do all these things, and the latest version (the fourth generation) has even more bells and whistles. It nestles atop your luggage as you walk through the airport, and it has a padded compartment for your laptop and a loop for your water bottle. There’s even an easy-access pocket at the top that comes with a clear toiletry bag that lets you breeze through security. Perhaps its most ingenious section is a side pocket that unzips to reveal see-through pockets for your passport, charging cords, headphones, and more. It has a slim profile that you can take onboard even small aircraft, and when you get to your destination, the entire middle of the bag unzips like a suitcase, providing easy access to your belongings. It holds up to two sets of clothes and a pair of shoes, so you can even use it as an overnighter. [Photo: M.M. Lafleur] Clothes Designed For Travel Flight-to-board-meeting outfits, M.M. LaFleur, starting at $145

Travel loungewear for men and women, Cozy Earth, starting at $80 [Photo: Cozy Earth] If you’re traveling for work, often you don’t have time to head to your hotel to change for the day. You want to be able to hop off the plane and show up for your first meeting looking polished. Women’s workwear brand M.M. LaFleur has an entire clothing line called Power Travel to sort you out. The company has developed a machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, lightweight material called OrigamiTech. And its range of separates can be combined to create exactly the look you need for your destination. You can put together an entire suit with the Moreland jacket and Colby pants, which have a stretchy waistband to keep you comfy through the flight. You could also go for the Maaza shift dress, or wear a silky top with jeans for a more casual vibe.