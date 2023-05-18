Rep. Frank Lucas says ‘the sooner, the better’ on NASA authorization

The last time Congress passed a stand-alone NASA authorization bill, in 2017, astronauts were flying to the ISS exclusively aboard Russian rockets, Perseverance was still a work in progress inside a JPL clean room, and Artemis was just a name from Greek mythology.

It’s clear a lot has changed since then, and Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas (R), chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, told me it’s time for lawmakers to catch up. He’s pushing for the committee to draft a NASA authorization bill this Congress that can codify the agency’s priorities and keep missions on time and on budget.

“We have a year and a third to go in this session, so that’s my timeline to get it done,” he said. “The sooner, the better.”

Looking back

Congress passed a pared down NASA authorization bill in 2022, which was about half the length of previous authorizations and contained within the broader semiconductor-focused CHIPS and Science Act. But Lucas said there is still more work to be done on a stand-alone bill to set budget and timeline expectations for major programs like Artemis or Mars sample return.