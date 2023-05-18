Rep. Frank Lucas says ‘the sooner, the better’ on NASA authorization

The last time Congress passed a stand-alone NASA authorization bill, in 2017, astronauts were flying to the ISS exclusively aboard Russian rockets, Perseverance was still a work in progress inside a JPL clean room, and Artemis was just a name from Greek mythology.
It’s clear a lot has changed since then, and Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas (R), chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, told me it’s time for lawmakers to catch up. He’s pushing for the committee to draft a NASA authorization bill this Congress that can codify the agency’s priorities and keep missions on time and on budget.
“We have a year and a third to go in this session, so that’s my timeline to get it done,” he said. “The sooner, the better.”
Looking back
Congress passed a pared down NASA authorization bill in 2022, which was about half the length of previous authorizations and contained within the broader semiconductor-focused CHIPS and Science Act. But Lucas said there is still more work to be done on a stand-alone bill to set budget and timeline expectations for major programs like Artemis or Mars sample return.
“The goal of an authorization is to help keep an agency on a timeline and on a budget,” Lucas said. “For Mars sample return, projections are going up, and it’s already facing time delays. I don’t want it to end up impacting a number of other missions the way James Webb did.”
Auth vs. approps: A quick reminder for those of you who slept through civics. Appropriators draft budget bills and allow agencies to spend money. Authorizers set policies and priorities. In a perfect world, appropriators would budget money for programs already given the green light by authorizers, but that’s not the way Congress has worked in many years.
Some Republicans are trying to change that. As part of the lengthy negotiations this year to elect Speaker Kevin McCarthy, GOP committee leaders have been told not to appropriate money for programs that have not been formally authorized, and Lucas said he’s taking the directive seriously. “I’m playing by the rules so we can fulfill our mission,” he said.