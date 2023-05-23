Startup 101: How to build a strong foundation for your small business

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Starting a new business can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It often begins with a bright idea for what you’ll sell—and a keen understanding of why a customer will buy it. But after that spark of inspiration, how do you start building a durable and successful company?

The answer is to start with the foundation. Creating a strong base will help you create a company that’s geared for growth—and able to withstand the challenges that come next. Here are four steps to help craft a sturdy and dependable foundation for your new business. 1. Know your customer.

A deep grasp of your prospective customer base will help you understand whether your business idea has legs, says Lori Martinek, a branding and digital outreach consultant in the Phoenix area and a mentor with SCORE, an organization that pairs successful business owners with entrepreneurs. Conduct primary research by talking to people who fit your customer profile and getting their thoughts on your idea. “Avoid asking family or friends and target people who are actual prospects,” Martinek cautions. “Look for people who have bought something like your product before or who have a need you believe your product will solve.”

Consider conducting online surveys to broaden your reach and analyze the data you collect. “You can very cheaply run surveys on a number of different platforms and get any slice of demographic representation you’re looking for,” says Bill Shufelt, cofounder and CEO of San Diego–based Athletic Brewing Company. Finally, look at community and market data to gain an understand of the broader market. “Even if you know your ideal customer exists, it’s critical to make sure that the market you’re going after is big enough to sustain your business,” Martinek says. 2. Focus on your business plan.

“Once you understand your customer, take time to write a proper plan you can follow through at least the first three years of your business,” Shufelt says. A strong business plan helps guide you beyond the launch of your business and through its ongoing management. It’ll help you think through the key aspects of your business. It may also help you secure funding from lenders or investors if they see a solid plan for how you’ll generate revenue.

advertisement

Your plan should include a description of your company and the problem you’re aiming to solve. Describe the product or service that you are providing, identify competitors, and incorporate the market analysis you conducted as you got to know your customers. Include how you will attract and retain these customers, financial projections, and how you plan to grow. “Make sure you have a solid concept, there’s a real need for it, and you can demonstrate that you solve that problem better than anyone else,” Martinek says. Once you’ve developed a plan, try to knock it down. Pose hypothetical scenarios that could uncover potential weaknesses or threats to your plan. For example, what if you misidentified your customer base? What if a competitor beats you to market? What if you’re forced to pivot from your initial plan? An industry expert or mentor can help you pinpoint which questions to ask. “It pays to be as prepared as possible, and the best way to do that is by getting objective and frank input,” Martinek says. 3. Identify the right suppliers.

Working with the right suppliers helps ensure that your business runs smoothly and you’re able to deliver products and services to your customer consistently and on time. But how do you identify the best suppliers to work with? “I always tell people looking for suppliers to network, network, network,” says Norman Sherman, a SCORE mentor based in New York City. He suggests finding business affinity groups online or in your area, getting to know other business owners, and asking questions about the suppliers they use.