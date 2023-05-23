How organizations can best navigate a rapidly changing, topsy-turvy business environment

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

How can you tell when the business environment is shifting? When corporate leaders start asking really big questions all at once. In the past few years, CEOs and other top executives have been coming to global consulting firm McKinsey & Company with increasingly monumental problems. They want to know why talent is leaving. How they’re supposed to accelerate growth while minimizing their carbon footprint. How they can solve pipeline problems to diversify their leadership team. And what to do about—and with—AI.

“The number of questions that speak to tectonic shifts in the way organizations organize and create competitive advantage has gone up significantly,” says Patrick Simon, senior partner at McKinsey & Company. Those questions prompted McKinsey to create “The State of Organizations 2023,” a report that identifies the most consequential trends facing organizations and offers prescriptive guidance to companies that want to stay ahead of the curve. “The rate of change is tremendous,” Simon says. “And because of that, we wanted to give CEOs a compass—a way to understand the shifts they need to master to actually come out on the positive end of that change.” THE TRENDS TO WATCH The report shares insights and analysis from a detailed survey of 2,500 business leaders and wide-ranging conversations with global C-suite executives. McKinsey has learned what’s driving conversations in boardrooms and what keeps leaders up at night. It also looked at companies that have smoothly navigated this topsy-turvy operating environment to identify lessons that can be gleaned from their success.

McKinsey’s research turned up 10 trends that will shape the corporate landscape over the next few years. Several revolve around people, as organizations adapt to the new rules of today’s tight labor market to attract and retain top talent. There’s a focus on game-changing new technologies such as AI and a call for corporate leaders to be more self-aware and inspiring. But one constant theme is threaded throughout the report: the importance of resiliency. “When I look at leaders of companies that are resilient, they wake up in the morning and think about change,” Simon says. “They think about what’s changing in the environment, what’s changing with their customers, what’s changing with competition. The radar is constantly on and scanning for change.” BUILDING THE RESILIENCY MUSCLE A more difficult operating environment has led many companies to cut back on expenses. But resilient companies aren’t the ones taking a machete to their budgets. Instead, they’re making smarter decisions about how to spend their money. That includes ramping up investments in the areas that truly differentiate their business, whether it’s developing new products or prioritizing marketing that builds more demand from consumers. “Over the past few years, our focus has been ensuring our business units have the right technology, digital and analytics people capabilities, and investments to support delivery to our customers,” says Cara Ang, group chief human resources officer of AIA, an insurance company profiled in the McKinsey & Company report.

advertisement

Efficiency also is a hallmark of a resilient business. These days, artificial intelligence is a powerful way to drive the kinds of digital transformations that can drastically increase productivity and efficiency. Simon points out that leaders of resilient companies tend to make smart choices about how—and when—to use AI. They’re finding creative applications for AI to improve talent management, collaboration, and data-driven organizational changes. They’re also judicious about when investments in people may add more value to the organization. For instance, a company may choose to make an outsize investment in HR to ensure that employees feel like they’re being taken care of. “For that business, it’s fine to invest in a rich HR organization because it aligns with the talent strategy,” he says. “It’s about being aware of where you want to differentiate.” Another area where companies need to invest time and resources is hybrid work models, which are here to stay. That leaves organizations to figure out how best to balance remote and in-person work to meet the needs of employees and the organization as a whole. For GitLab, a remote-from-day-one software development company also featured in the report, managing a remote workforce has meant investing in workplace practices that enable teams across several time zones to collaborate smoothly and effectively. That includes creating an easily searchable online handbook that lets employees easily find answers to their questions without having to reach out to colleagues who may be offline. “Working remotely is easy,” says Sid Sijbrandij, cofounder and CEO of GitLab. “The challenge is working asynchronously. Organizations must create a system where everyone can consume information and contribute regardless of their level, function, or location.” Leadership is perhaps the most important ingredient in building a resilient organization. In addition to having leaders who are constantly scanning the horizon for threats and opportunities, resilient companies have executives who are in alignment with the company’s vision. What’s more, these leaders are skilled at bringing that vision to the larger organization through change initiatives. For leaders who are interested in building those resiliency muscles, the place to start is at the top.