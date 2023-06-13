TOGETHXR’s cofounder Jessica Robertson has been talking about women’s sports her whole life

BY AJ Hess2 minute read

Jessica Robertson grew up in Paducah, Kentucky, playing softball and basketball. While she was surrounded by sports, “idolized female athletes,” and was greatly inspired by the success of the U.S. women’s national soccer team at the 1996 Olympic games, she says her athletic aspirations were limited. “I wasn’t good enough.”

Today, Robertson is the cofounder and chief content officer at TOGETHXR, a role she has held since 2019. With over 3 million community members, TOGETHXR describes itself as the fastest-growing women’s sports brand. Cofounded alongside athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird, Robertson’s team at TOGETHXR publishes and produces content about women’s sports. “In our first year, we doubled our revenue target. And our second year, we doubled that, and we are on track to triple our target in 2023,” says Robertson, mentioning partnerships with brands such as Nike, Buick, Geico, Google, and Coca Cola. She says the company is on track to hit eight figures in revenue this year. But if you told Robertson that she would lead a company like TOGETHXR when she was a child, “I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“No one really leaves where I’m from. People have jobs, but not necessarily careers, and the connection to a greater, bigger world is sometimes hard to make,” she says. “I was the black sheep of the family.” Robertson says she had her first girlfriend in high school—“before Ellen came out.” She says she did not have any LGBTQ role models. “I didn’t so much ‘come out’ as ‘it’s a small town, people talk, and you get found out,’” she remembers, saying she did not receive “understanding or acceptance from some family, friends, or the community around me. And unfortunately a lot of us go through this, but it left me with a lot of shame that I had to undo and reconcile as I got older.”

When one looks at Robertson’s résumé, her career could be assumed to be a clear-eyed carefully curated set of methodical steps: from assistant editor at Rolling Stone, to senior editor at AOL Music, to director of content at MTV, to executive editor at The FADER, to head of content The Players’ Tribune, and now to TOGETHXR. When you assess each of these career steps closer, you see the grit and determination that Robertson’s career has required. The first time she flew in a plane was when she left college at the age of 21 and moved to New York with $350 in her bank account to pursue an internship at Rolling Stone. And in 2019, when world-renowned soccer player Alex Morgan approached Robertson about building TOGETHXR, a media outlet focused on covering women’s sports, she took a leap of faith once more. The team planned to launch the project ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics—but ultimately delayed the launch to March 2021 because of the pandemic. And since its launch, women’s sports has generated conversations around pay equity, racism, and transphobia. Robertson says having a voice in these conversations is what makes her work most fulfilling.