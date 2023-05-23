Playing to win: The new rules for leading talent in 2023

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

Nearly four in 10 employees are making plans to leave their companies. That’s according to recent research from global consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which found that those employees are plotting their exits not a year or two from now, but in just three months’ time. Even an uncertain economic landscape isn’t swaying these workers from looking for new employment opportunities.

What’s driving this job-hopping trend? The answers include a tight labor market in which there are almost twice as many job openings as job seekers. They also include changes in what employees expect from their employers, and the ways in which technology has upended when, where, and how we can work. Disruptive shifts like the evolution of the gig economy, which has blurred the lines between employer and employee, have given workers even more options. “All of this has created a big tension for organizations to try to understand a path forward,” says Brooke Weddle, a partner at McKinsey & Company. Unfortunately, many companies haven’t acted quickly enough. As McKinsey notes in its “The State of Organizations 2023” report, companies have been grappling with these issues for several years, but have still struggled to keep up with the new contours of the labor market. Companies that once had little problem attracting new hires are finding it more difficult to find new talent—even amid a volatile economic environment. “Many companies will continue to struggle for a single reason: They don’t understand why their employees left in the first place,” says Patrick Guggenberger, a partner at McKinsey & Company and one of the report’s authors. For employers that do recognize what motivates today’s workers—and adapt their strategies accordingly—there’s good news. McKinsey’s research shows that those companies aren’t just winning the competition for talent. They’re outperforming their peers in the marketplace as well.

ADAPTING TO THE NEW REALITY At the beginning of the Great Resignation, many companies reached for traditional levers to attract and retain talent. They upped compensation, dangled more senior job titles, and promised a higher ceiling for advancement. While this approach may have given companies a short-term boost, it didn’t address the root cause of the talent squeeze—and left many companies to solve the same problems repeatedly. By contrast, the companies that are having more success navigating the tight labor market are paying attention to how employees’ expectations were changing—and are taking steps to adapt. That has meant tailoring their value proposition to appeal to different segments of the workforce, from working parents in their forties to single employees in their twenties. It’s also meant modifying their hiring pitch—and benefits packages and workplace culture—accordingly. “It’s about finding the right combination of attributes to meet the very individual needs of employees,” Guggenberger says. Companies have always focused on employees as individuals but haven’t always applied a strategic lens to managing employees and attracting new talent. But McKinsey research found that today’s successful companies are realizing the benefits of a more individualized approach. Employees these days want to feel valued and be inspired by the company’s leadership. They want to feel a sense of belonging in the workplace and have a better work-life balance that keeps burnout at bay.

advertisement

Companies with strong focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with employee mental health and wellness, see dividends in the form of stronger employee attraction and retention and higher productivity. And companies benefit from more strategic approaches to matching talent to the right roles—even going so far as to hire promising talent that may not be quite ready for the job. “The organizations that can focus on people as much as performance experience outsize gains in what they’re able to achieve,” Weddle says. CHANGE STARTS AT THE TOP To play by the new rules of attracting and retaining employees, C-suite leaders—including the HR execs who are increasingly shaping key leadership discussions—play a critical role. “The CHRO [chief human resources officer], CFO, and CEO are the triad of thought leadership for an organization,” Weddle says. “They’re critical to making connections between how you allocate financial capital and how you can activate human capital.” At Mars, Incorporated, which is profiled in the McKinsey & Company report, activating human capital means empowering associates to innovate, act, and grow in service of a common purpose. Mars identifies its professional development opportunities as a core competency. “Since joining the company more than 20 years ago, I have had far more access to training and mentorship than I have experienced at any other company,” says Poul Weihrauch, CEO at Mars. “As a CEO, you must personally lead transformation and be willing to transform yourself. Only then will the rest of your company follow your lead.”