When you’re a working parent, WFH versus return to office can be a lose-lose debate

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

Working from home feels like an absolute must for so many parents—myself included. Perhaps that’s because, at 38, I haven’t ever really spent time in an office. But I also know that as a single parent, balancing school drop-offs and pick-ups on my own, not to mention doctor visits, snow days, and sick days (for both my kids and me), would be nearly impossible without the flexibility to work remotely.

And I’m not alone on this: Commuting to the office comes with hefty challenges for most families. School schedules don’t link up with standard office hours, and daycare costs are an ever-growing nightmare. That’s why, more than ever, parents depend on remote or hybrid work. But, though we don’t often hear about them, working from home has its downsides, too. Childcare provider Bright Horizons just released its ninth annual Modern Family Index report, which took a close look at the well-being of working parents. And while we already know that parents, particularly mothers, are struggling—and an alarming number are leaving the workforce as a result—according to the report, remote work may not be the idyllic answer we’ve come to believe it is. The findings demonstrate that, while parents largely enjoy the autonomy that comes with working from home, they are more isolated than ever. That’s saying a lot because parenting, just on its own, can already feel pretty isolating in modern times, as many feel they’re parenting without a community.

The new research further demonstrated that for parents, that feeling seems to go hand in hand with working remotely. In a survey, 33% said at-home work was isolating, and 41% agreed with the statement: “Sometimes I go for days without going outside when I work from home.” As a work-at-home parent, I have to say, that hits hard. Sometimes, greeting the postman in the early evening, or hollering at the dog, is the only time I hear the sound of my own voice in a day. The loneliness factor is clearly huge. Still, what’s maybe even more concerning is that for most parents, remote work means that responsibilities become a bit, well, clustered. Parents are working their day jobs and managing their parental responsibilities all at the same time. A whopping 81% said they routinely handle parental obligations during the workday—that means taking kids to activities, helping with homework, and even volunteering at school. Additionally, 61% are also doing household chores during working hours. For WFH parents, the workday is a constant push and pull between work, drop-offs and picks-ups, caring for kids, and taking care of the home. We’re exhausted just thinking about it. (Now, excuse me while I let out the dogs and load the dishwasher. BRB.)