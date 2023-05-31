Designing campaigns that captivate the public

BY DELOITTE and RJ KRAWIEC4 minute read

With unlimited sources of content to sift and choose from, the average human can easily get distracted. That’s why today’s most successful advertisers embrace connected, creative marketing experiences powered by technology, dynamic personalization, and innovative design.

This is even more important for resource-constrained government agencies promoting essential public services, which requires bold communication of your purpose and mission. Public sector campaigns can weave an authentic, transparent, and consistent narrative to reach and resonate with people in the crowded media landscape. And using digital channels to creatively reach your stakeholders where they are and when will be vitally important. Enter the integrated marketing campaign.

Integrated marketing campaigns use an omnichannel approach to create coordinated yet tailored touchpoints with audiences. The content will vary by platform (for example, traditional media versus social media), but the overall message stays the same. Integrated marketing campaigns are consistent, reaching audiences multiple times across various channels, which builds brand recognition and trust. Successful campaigns deploy short, attention-grabbing messages to break through the noise and stand out. Government leaders can create unified, customer-centric communications campaigns and experiences through integrated marketing using these four tactics: AUDIENCE: KNOW WHOM TO REACH AND WHAT DRIVES THEM A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work anymore. Audiences can range from hundreds to millions; on average, marketers create content for three audience segments. According to a HubSpot survey from 2021, clearly understanding target audiences helps drive messaging segmentation and platform optimization. As a result, personalization is more important than ever, as groups’ behaviors, preferences, values, and beliefs can significantly vary. Employing microtargeting is an effective strategy to better understand demographic (age, gender, location) and psychographic (attitudes, interests) information about your target audiences. For example, marketers surveyed in 2021 by HubSpot listed Instagram as the social channel with the second-highest return on investment for marketers. They highlighted the U.S. military, which has seen a 58% increase in Instagram followers since 2016 across all branches, as they seek to recruit a younger audience to enlist. Understanding your target audiences helps drive messaging segmentation and platform optimization.

advertisement

MESSAGE: TELL A COMPELLING STORY You’ll find it more challenging than ever for messages to stand out in today’s data-driven media landscape. A study conducted by Media Dynamics that sheds light on daily ad exposures found that the average customer receives more than 5,000 media messages daily, and only 86 receive attention. To stand out and create meaningful campaign messaging, communicators must deliver authentic, human-centered, and purpose-driven content. Messages must evolve across channels and reach people with differing backgrounds, values, and interests with a hypertargeted range and messaging that drives behavior change. Take the Transportation Security Administration Instagram account, which boasts 1.2 million followers. The account humanizes a government organization by captioning photos of restricted items with witty puns and dad jokes. Stories capture our imagination and create a narrative that brings a campaign to life, sustaining consistency across a portfolio of services. CHANNEL: PERSONALIZE MESSAGING WITH A TAILORED STRATEGY We all know the expression “in one ear and out the other.” A successful omnichannel strategy allows for the broadest reach of potential consumers exposed to your message. You want to meet people where they are, on the platforms they spend the most time on. Across different platforms and channels, a campaign’s messaging should remain consistent at its core, even when other assets like creative and communication styles change. Deloitte led the Military Health System’s industry campaign “Bug Week,” which garnered more than 12,000 digital engagements and 500,000 social media impressions. Government agencies should increase the efficiency of communications and outreach by gathering real-time insights and data from each channel to continuously assess outcomes and optimize channel allocation strategies. ASSESSMENT: USE DATA TO MEASURE RETURN ON INVESTMENT Data is revolutionizing the way that organizations think about their marketing strategies because it helps organizations understand the behavior of their target audiences better. Understanding the importance of data in marketing is one way to make data-driven decisions that will help further your marketing goals and objectives. For example, Deloitte helped the Commonwealth of Kentucky develop a new online portal for residents applying for government aid programs, which addressed resident needs and personalized communications messages on the basis of case status, preferences, actions, and attributes. As a result, digital adoption increased by 77%. More residents chose to manage their benefits online instead of using more costly channels like direct mail, in-person, or phone. From environmental scans to situational analyses and beyond, running analytics cross-functionally throughout an integrated campaign reveals vital information that will help you better reach your audiences now and in the future.