Exploitative freelance jobs are on the rise. Here’s what you need to know

It’s no secret that freelancers are a huge asset to businesses. In fact, 78% of companies reported that they are inclined to fill staffing gaps with freelancers in 2023. At best, it’s a mutually beneficial relationship that has long existed in the workforce.

What freelancers are increasingly coming up against, however, are freelance job offers that bleed into employee territory. “I’m hearing on the grapevine that there is more and more of this happening,” says Lindy Alexander, a long-time freelance writer and who provides coaching to other freelancers. “So many companies have conflated work-from-home freelancers with an employee that is working from home.”

So what’s the problem with that? When businesses treat freelancers like employees, they are, intentionally or not, asking them to comply with the obligations of a salaried employee, while assuming the risks and uncertainties of being a freelancer. As companies look to meet the demand for remote work and cut costs, the freelancing community is likely to see more gigs advertised as freelance with all the makings of a full-time position.

Predatory practices in the wild

If you search for freelance work online, you’ll often find job offers that read something to the effect of “Freelance position: 40 hours a week, must be available 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST, location freedom—work from wherever you want!” But what do these jobs inevitably lack? Full-time benefits (like health insurance or 401(k) matching) and workplace protections.