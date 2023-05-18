How to fill the U.S. job gap? Look no further than ‘Minecraft’.

“Made in America” is back. Thanks to a combination of geopolitical rivalries, national security, and the Biden Administration’s embrace of industrial policy, “reshoring” American manufacturing is a top priority for policymakers. For example, last year’s CHIPS and Science Act earmarked $52.7 billion for new semiconductor plants, while the domestic sourcing provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act has sparked a battery production boom across the country. All in all, Credit Suisse projects more than half a trillion dollars in new manufacturing investments over the next decade and beyond. But it may not be enough.
The biggest roadblock to American-made microchips and EVs isn’t a lack of lithography machines or minerals, but of the skilled workers needed to operate and process them. Doubling domestic chip production would require more than 230,000 new semiconductor workers alone, but there are already 800,000 unfilled positions across all U.S. manufacturing—a shortage that may rise to 2 million by decade’s end. How best to fill them? The answer may lie in Minecraft—and in other video games that have inadvertently trained a generation of young workers in exactly the skills they need to navigate the “industrial metaverse,” the next visual interface for advanced manufacturing.
“Manufacturing is about designing, creating, and working with diverse teams of people to solve problems,” said Mike Molnar, director of the Advanced Manufacturing Office at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. “That’s a great description of what online gaming is all about today.”
Molnar’s remarks were made as part of a panel on gaming, skills, and manufacturing hosted by Fast Company in partnership with Siemens. He was joined by T.L. Taylor, a professor of comparative media studies and director of MIT’s Game Lab. Their session was introduced with a “fireside chat” with Barbara Humpton, president and CEO of Siemens USA.
THE SCIENTIFIC METHOD IN ACTION
Long seen as frivolous, if not outright antisocial, gaming is now the great American pastime, played by 215 million people regularly—three-quarters of whom are adults. Many of the industry’s most popular and lucrative franchises—including Call of Duty, Roblox, and Fortnite—are multiplayer and intrinsically collaborative. And every game, at its core, teaches a variation of the scientific method. “People learn how to approach a problem, break it down, try a tactic, fail, and try again,” Taylor said.
Equally important is how gamers and game designers learn from each other in a feedback loop Taylor described as “social innovation.” “When players encounter systems, they push them to their limits, figure out how and where they’ll break, and come up with new processes, new procedures, and new ways of interacting with them,” she explained. This ethos closely mirrors agile development, lean manufacturing, and similar methods of continuous improvement underpinning modern assembly lines.
What massively multiplayer games such as World of Warcraft offered before anyone else was fully remote, real-time collaboration—perhaps the defining skill of contemporary organizations. As manufacturers race to open new plants, recruit talent, and shift the balance of production—a strategy Humpton dubbed “glocalization”—the ability to don a virtual reality headset and assist colleagues halfway around the world could prove crucial. “We now have experts able to go virtually anywhere at a moment’s notice to walk an engineer through a factory where there’s a problem to be solved,” she said.
COMPLEX PROBLEM-SOLVING SKILLS
Another aspect of gaming that translates to manufacturing is prizing practical skills over formal credentials. Gamer communities are typically meritocratic to their core, honoring members who contribute code, crack fiendishly difficult puzzles, and otherwise lead by example. “They might not have four-year degrees, but they regularly demonstrate incredibly complex problem-solving skills and adept abilities to innovate,” Taylor said. Seen through this prism, America has a surplus of latent talent waiting to be tapped—assuming their skills can translate, of course.
Manufacturers don’t need to be convinced. “It’s less a matter of educating business leaders than connecting the dots,” Molnar said. To that end, his organization has partnered with corporations like Siemens to pilot digital twins and create programs such as America’s Cutting Edge (ACE), which trains thousands of students annually in using computer numerical control systems for machine tooling. “Think of it as gaming applied to machining new parts,” he said.
The implications for American manufacturing—and America in general—are profound. Whereas once economists blamed gaming for the precipitous decline in young men’s workforce participation, tomorrow the industrial metaverse could offer manufacturing jobs to communities whose physical factories long ago left them behind. “For decades, we’ve sited our manufacturing environments based on labor arbitrage,” Humpton said. “But now that automation can help each person be so much more productive, we can decide to put it anywhere—and in fact, we envision it everywhere.
“Sometimes, when I’m speaking in public settings, someone in the audience will ask what I would advise them to study,” she added. “And I tell them: Encourage them to play video games—that’s the future!”