3 ways to protect yourself and your time in the workplace

BY Tracey Wik3 minute read

Boundaries seem to be a buzzword these days, with trends like Quiet Quitting rising in popularity. This trend centers on the idea that people’s work-life balance has been skewed. With employees feeling like their employers are expecting too much of them, many people clock out at exactly 5 o’clock, no matter the circumstances. A 2022 Gallup poll found that quiet quitters make up at least 50% of the U.S. workforce. And according to a FlexJobs survey, having poor work-life boundaries is one of the top reasons why employees quit their jobs.

For me, one of the most important benefits of setting consistent boundaries is having the brain space to build and maintain quality relationships outside of work. When I make the time to prioritize being with my family and friends, I experience positive emotions of love and renewal. When we fail to set appropriate boundaries, it can become difficult to connect with people outside the office, which can harm our mental health and well-being. If you haven’t established boundaries, you may suffer severe negative consequences, such as increased stress and burnout, poor job performance, loss of work-life balance, and relationship issues. The American Psychological Association discovered that 79% of employees experienced work-related stress the month before they distributed a survey. As a result of that stress, 44% of employees reported physical fatigue; 32% reported emotional exhaustion; 36% reported cognitive weariness; and 26% reported a lack of interest, motivation, or energy. Here are three strategies you can implement to develop healthy work boundaries.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Treat each action you take as a sacred commitment Often, we fail to keep our word to ourselves as rigorously as we keep our word to others. To protect your time, you need to commit to boundaries. Establish a daily routine, fiercely protect those routines, and establish clear guidelines for when you are available and when you are not. Set specific times when you are unavailable for work-related activities, then let your colleagues know. You can do this by emailing your colleagues or setting aside time on your calendar. If your company uses instant messaging apps like Slack or Microsoft Teams to communicate, you can set your status as “away” when you are not available for work-related activities. Treating the appointments you have with yourself as sacred can be most difficult for working women. Consider leaving the house or moving locations to minimize distractions and asking someone to hold you accountable. This can be as easy as sending a text to your bestie that says, “I am leaving the house now to focus.”

Know when to challenge yourself and when to ask for help When you feel overwhelmed, ask for help from your colleagues, managers, or mentors. Working on a problem for too long can lead to exhaustion and burnout. Try setting a time limit for yourself to find a solution or complete a task before asking for help. For example, the mantra “I will spend 30 minutes researching this issue before reaching out to my team for support.” is a great way to work smarter, not harder. Always remember that sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is step away from the issue for a while and come back to it with a fresh perspective. You could also schedule regular check-ins with your manager or mentor to discuss your progress and any challenges you face. This will give you a designated time to ask for help if needed. Use specific language when you say no Learn to say no to tasks or projects that are not a priority or that will take away from your ability to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Phrases such as “I am not able to take on this project as it will compromise my ability to meet my other obligations.” or “I need to focus on my current tasks and will not be able to take on any more work at this time.” can be great to keep in your back pocket.

advertisement