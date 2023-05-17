A psychologist explains how this particular factor skews performance reviews

BY Caitlin Collins5 minute read

The modern business world continues to move toward real time, from providing customers with instantaneous package tracking to using immediate credit scoring to decide what type of credit to extend to a customer. Yet, some organizations cling to annual reviews as the means of determining employees’ performance scores. While an annual review makes sense from an accounting point of view, it can result in unwelcome surprises that cause employees to complain or even quit, particularly when the review is perceived as harsh or unfair.

Annual reviews alone also have a negative effect on managerial soundness. Instead of setting goals and monitoring the progress toward those goals on a continuous basis, much occurs that a manager either doesn’t know about or simply forgets. The preferred shortcut is to base the review on the most recent observations and experiences, but this “recency bias” is not in the best interest of the person being reviewed, the manager who is conducting the review, or the organization for which the employee works. Recency bias overemphasizes the experiences that are freshest in memory, even if they are not the most relevant or reliable. And if this isn’t bad enough, underrepresented minorities tend to receive lower performance ratings than their Caucasian peers.

The recency bias problem becomes even more pronounced among neurodiverse employees, such as those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, and bipolar disorder. These individuals have different ways of processing information and interacting with people and the world around them. Traditional methods of annual reviews and feedback do not capture their strengths and contributions accurately. Especially if their pattern of performance is inconsistent, due to neurological differences, annual reviews and feedback may disproportionately emphasize negative feedback, which can lead to misunderstanding, anxiety, and self-doubt. For example: A person with ADHD may struggle with executive functioning skills and focus

A person with autism may struggle with social cues, sensory processing, and flexibility

A bipolar individual has alternating periods of high productivity and low motivation Given that even average individuals are neurodiverse, one might think that HR professionals are psychology experts. To the contrary, most managers and HR professionals are not. Psychologists and special education teachers realize that the people operating outside standard mental health and neurotypical parameters need to be met where they are, not where the counselor or manager wants them to be. HR professionals must do the same if they want to achieve better results when working with neurodiverse individuals.

Recency bias is very common Recency bias isn’t limited to someone who’s busy and hasn’t been paying attention. It’s human nature to rely on the most current information; it is how our brains are wired. The situation is complicated by the fact that memory of events further in the past can change over time. For example, there’s a legal presumption that a witness’s testimony immediately following an event is more accurate than if days, weeks, months, or years have passed. Similarly, individuals may be surprised to discover that they unintentionally change their perception of events over time. That’s one reason why two people will argue about something they observed or experienced together in the past. While it’s easy to assume that the other person is guilty of misperception, it’s harder to admit that one’s own story evolves. For example, when the Challenger spacecraft exploded, Emory University asked 106 students the following day to survey them about what they remembered of the event: where they were, who they were with, and what they were doing when they heard the news. Two and a half years later, the students were asked the same set of questions, and their answers had changed despite how confident they were that they remembered the events exactly as they had the day after the event. Similarly, when I asked my mother the same questions about her experience of 9/11, she didn’t remember I was home visiting her and my dad that week, which I found surprising.

The same thing happens when it comes to performance reviews: We don’t remember the facts; we remember the emotions. And our brains distort distant memories of events, or forget them all together. The best way to counteract recency bias is to change the nature and frequency of performance reviews. Instead of one, big annual event, add a series of smaller check-ins and one-to-one meetings in which career development goals are discussed, performance expectations are set, coaching and feedback are provided, and progress toward goals is tracked. Finding a way to document the discussion points from these meetings that both manager and employee can access provides the opportunity for both to see progress or change over time, and removes the need to rely on memory. Otherwise, performance reviews can be downright discriminatory because the people a manager relates to better (affinity bias) will receive more positive reviews than the people the manager doesn’t relate to as well. More fundamentally, the person being reviewed will be more disengaged and frustrated by the inaccuracy of a review that is only conducted annually.

Given the high cost of employee onboarding and the difficulty organizations face attracting the right talent, the approach to performance reviews should be a top-down endeavor to ensure consistency across the organization. Neurodiversity and recency bias Neurodivergent individuals may have different cognitive and behavioral patterns that affect their work performance, and their strengths or areas for improvement may not always align with traditional performance metrics or cadences. For some during an annual review period, differences in sensory processing may cause them to burnout, leading to decreased performance, disengagement, or increased absenteeism. When recent events or situations are the primary focus of an annual review, managers will miss accurately capturing a person’s strengths and contributions. Neurodiversity is still not as well understood as it should be, and the behavioral differences are often misinterpreted. Like others in the organization, neurodiverse individuals strive to be engaged employees who enjoy their jobs. When they are empowered to do their best, which includes more frequent performance assessments and feedback in the moment, every employee will objectively have more opportunities to course correct or repeat the right behaviors to be higher performing. This will make a positive difference for the company and the employee in their career. They are also more likely to consider their managers more effective leaders and to be more engaged in the role