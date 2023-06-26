Can a fine-dining restaurant exist without a dining room? Noma thinks so

The world of fine dining was rocked in January when Noma—long considered one of the world’s top restaurants—announced that it would be closing the doors of its legendary Copenhagen establishment at the end of 2024. Famous for its inventive meals made from seasonal foraged and unusual ingredients (a “beetle” made of berry leathers and black garlic; jelly made from reindeer brain) and high price tag (a meal will cost you $500), the restaurant draws foodies from around the globe. But chef Renée Redzepi said that the economics of running a fine-dining establishment no longer made sense. The announcement left many people wondering, if Noma can’t make it, what fine-dining establishment can?

Redzepi, though, also said that the restaurant would retain its staff and reinvent itself. The goal: Nothing short of redefining what “restaurant” means.

Today, that reinvention is starting to take shape. Noma still plans to offer pop-up dining experiences at various times and in different locales, as it has for the past 11 years. Noma recently wrapped up a 10-week-long pop-up restaurant in Kyoto, offering Redzepi and his team a chance to play with local produce and flavors. In 2017, they brought the Noma experience to Tulum, Mexico. In the future, this traveling restaurant may touch down in Copenhagen as well as other destinations around the globe.

[Photo: Noma Projects]

But the heart of the new Noma may be Noma Projects, an experimental food lab dedicated to creating consumer packaged goods, starting with condiments. Redzepi serves as a sort of overarching director of the enterprise. Thomas Frebel, a 10-year veteran chef at the restaurant is now Noma Projects’s creative director, with Annika de Las Heras, who formerly served as General Manager of the restaurant, serving as chief operating officer.