Cara Delevingne sprays industrial wastewater on her face in her latest beauty campaign

For Cara Delevingne , who’s been the face of Chanel, Burberry, and YSL, beauty campaigns now come as second nature . At first glance, her newest campaign seems like a typical one. But the face mist she applies on herself isn’t so typical. It’s made from wastewater from an energy production facility.

That’s a byproduct of the green hydrogen produced by Vattenfall, a 114-year-old Swedish multinational energy company that is striving toward its goal of net-zero by 2040. The campaign aims to raise awareness for the cleanliness of hydrogen power versus burning fossil fuels, and features the already eco-conscious model and actress.

In the video spot, Delevingne strides through a set that mimics an energy plant, catwalking past huge tanks of “fossil-free hydrogen” as she’s sprayed with mist—before diving into a pool of wastewater. It feels like a tongue-in-cheek spoof of beauty campaigns, handling a serious subject with a playful tone. “I definitely felt like I had my Zoolander moment,” Delevingne says. “I really enjoyed that.”

“We wanted to challenge conventions about industrial waste,” says Paul Morel, Vattenfall’s brand campaign manager. The company wanted to raise awareness about clean energy, but with a positive message that demonstrates real solutions—in contrast to the usual “dull” and “dystopian” climate messaging. “Everything is so based on fear and scare tactics,” Delevingne says.