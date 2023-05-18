Apple created its new voice feature for—and with—people with ALS

BY Harry McCracken7 minute read

Among the many challenges people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) face is its impact on their speech. By weakening muscles in the throat and mouth, the progressive disease makes speaking increasingly difficult and lessens the ability to talk clearly and at a typical pace. Most patients contend with these symptoms and ultimately lose the ability to speak at all.

When talking for oneself becomes an issue, speech synthesis is an essential communication tool, whether for chatting with family and friends or just ordering a coffee at a café. For years, people with ALS have been able to plan for this eventuality by creating a digitized version of their own voice, a process known as voice banking. But while voice banking is best done before ALS has affected someone’s speech too much, it’s been daunting, sometimes costly, and tempting to postpone. Four years ago, when Philip Green banked his voice, he had to record 1,500 phrases for training purposes, an arduous task that took him weeks to complete. So, he understands why others might avoid confronting it. “To be honest, you have a lot more things on your mind than, ‘Oh, I should invest time in preserving a version of my voice that I may need in two years or six months or four years,'” says Green, a member of the board of directors at Team Gleason, a nonprofit that serves those with ALS. “You’re really not thinking about that. But what we are trying to do is make people aware. Do it as soon as you find out [your diagnosis], because it’s essentially an insurance policy that you hope you won’t have to use.”

Starting soon, people will be able to easily create and use a digitized version of their own voice using an approachable piece of equipment they already own: an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. That’s thanks to Personal Voice, a new accessibility feature Apple plans to ship later this year. It needs only 15 minutes of spoken phrases for training—which users can break into multiple recording sessions if they choose—and does all processing locally. The voices it produces work in Apple’s own apps as well as third-party augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) apps from companies such as AssistiveWare. After creating a Personal Voice with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, users will be able to turn their typed text into digitized speech in their own voice. [Photo: courtesy Apple] Apple says that any Mac based on Apple silicon will support the creation of Personal Voices; it hasn’t yet disclosed which iPhone and iPad models will. The feature leverages the company’s Neural Engine technology, which optimizes dedicated computing cores in its processors for artificial intelligence. The initial processing is a demanding enough job that users may want to leave it chugging away on their device while it charges overnight. But in the morning, their digitized voice should be ready for use. Though Personal Voice wouldn’t be possible without recent advances in AI and the ever-increasing computational muscle of Apple’s chips, the enabling tech is only part of the story. Apple Senior Director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives Sarah Herrlinger is quick to emphasize that company worked closely with members of the ALS community to implement the feature in a way that met their needs, from the purely practical to the cultural. Among those who contributed insights were Green and others at Team Gleason, which was founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, along with his wife Michel, after he was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

