The era of the ‘branded apology’ is here. Are we ready to accept it?

BY AJ Hess3 minute read

Three months ago, more than a dozen anonymous former employees came forward about their negative experiences working for artist Tom Sachs. Last week, he apologized. Sort of.

On the heels of the news that Nike had suspended its lucrative sneaker deal with the artist, Sachs took to Instagram to acknowledge some of his managerial transgressions, which reportedly entail throwing things (including a ladder), sexualizing women, working in his underwear, naming a room in his studio the “rape room,” and calling employees words such as “autistic,” “retarded,” and “bitch.” (Fast Company reached out to Sachs’ studio for comment but did not immediately receive a response.) Sachs’ note, penned in his signature Sharpie scrawl, was set against a bright yellow background, creating a palette reminiscent of his Nike sneaker collaboration. The uncapped Sharpie placed at a perfect angle on the page seemingly signaled to readers that he’d just emerged from a moment of deep introspection. Some criticized Sachs for branding his new post with his aesthetic touches. One social media user called it, “the most art directed ‘apology’ ever.” (Sachs also wrote a plainly formatted letter to his staff in March.) Sach’s note, with its particular attention to visual detail, signals the start of a new era in public accountability, where an apology can also double as a brand exercise. And while leaders should never be discouraged from offering earnest and honest apologies, experts say overemphasizing the appearance of an apology is a mistake.

“​​A ‘branded’ apology, in most cases, appears insincere because it calls attention to the person (or brand) and not the apology itself,” said executive coach Jennifer Lewi via email. “It becomes a form of self-promotion instead of focusing entirely on the content of the apology.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYPEBEAST Kicks (@hypebeastkicks) To be sure, people did criticize the content of Sachs’ note. He didn’t use the words “sorry” or “apologize” in either mea culpa. Wrote Shanti Escalante-De Mattei for ARTNews: “[Sachs’ statement] skirts any real apology and fails to address how he actually intends to overhaul the allegedly abusive studio culture given his unwillingness to admit to harassment and that its culture was central to his artistic practice and lifestyle.” The branded look of the apology only fanned the flames. The aesthetics of apologies have evolved quite a bit over the past several decades. Before the explosion of social media, leaders would host press conferences and print statements in newspapers. For example, in 1999, Coca-Cola ran apology ads in newspapers across Europe to say sorry for making customers sick.

Then in the aughts and 2010s, the #MeToo movement sparked demands, and increased expectations for those in positions of power who cause harm to admit fault publicly—or at least online. During this period, the notes app apology rose to prominence. Celebrities from Justin Bieber to Justin Timberlake have shared screen shots of lengthy apologies written on their iPhones’ notes apps. [Screenshots: Twitter, Instagram] This medium was particularly useful when Twitter had its 140 character-count limit. At the time, a notes app apology felt sincere and intimate—as if the famous individuals took the time to tap them out on their iPhones themselves. But quickly, the style became a cliché, leading to an onslaught of more polished apology content that, as Vanity Fair described, accomplished “the double duty of keeping the grid aesthetically strong.” Since then, there have been growing pains for how to meaningfully apologize, but the legacy of the notes app apology continues today. The Dalai Lama, for instance, recently used a similar screenshot format to apologize after a video circulated of him kissing a child on the lips and asking the child to suck his tongue. And journalist Don Lemon recently responded to his firing from CNN by sharing a screenshot of a statement that appeared to have been written using Microsoft Outlook.