I don’t have a college degree. Here’s why I felt tempted to lie about it on my résumé

The little classified ad to be winking and nodding at me from the back of the Village Voice, four compressed lines, sandwiched between an ad for a cashier and another one for a lab technologist. INTERNS: For editorial dept. of busy entertain newspaper, it read. College Stu/Grad . . . No Pay. Great Oppty! Tim. It was day four of my new life as a New Yorker, and my SRO on West Ninety-Fourth Street was feeling claustrophobic. The smell of mold. The sound of day-drunk neighbors. There was a reason they rented this room by the week. My daily job hunt went from six in the morning until eleven at night. Craigslist was the platform of the moment in 2005, but I couldn’t spend all day scouring its depths without going crazy. The Voice, though not the gold mine of opportunity I recalled it being in the nineties, still had the occasional gem. Thumbing through it in a coffee shop felt like a trip to the day spa, even if this mysterious ad gave me pause. No job description? No listed qualifications? And what kind of lazy fake name was Tim?

I wasn’t a college stu or grad, but I figured there was no harm in calling and inquiring about the internship. To be honest, I didn’t really know what an internship was. Why would I? My working life up until that point had been little more than a loosely rhythmic procession of three phases: not having a job, applying for jobs, and working at whichever retail establishment hired me. Ice cream stands. Cookie stores. Frame shops. Quit, step, repeat. The idea that there was this limbic stage of career development in which inexperienced job candidates worked unpaid for companies that would probably never hire them seemed sketchy on its face, but I assumed it was the price one paid to gain experience in a glamorous industry like newspapers. Plus, I remembered I’d once seen an episode of Friends in which Chandler Bing became an intern at an older age in hopes of breaking into advertising. At some point, he’s actually offered a job because his maturity and life experience turn out to be assets or whatever. I mean, I knew it was only a dumb show, but I also secretly thought my own experience as an aging intern seeking a fresh start could mirror the type of neatly wrapped story arc one might see on an NBC sitcom. It was the best reference point I had. Within seconds of dialing up the mystery entertainment paper, I was put at ease by the pleasant-sounding young man who answered the phone. His name was Kevin. Tim wasn’t available, Kevin explained, but he’d be happy to discuss the internship with me. He had the disarming disposition of a trained receptionist but spoke in short sentences that suggested a hectic newsroom behind the scenes. Unseen excitement, in my mind. I pictured Kevin in a sprawling lobby of tinted glass walls sitting behind a large L-shaped desk, pushing buttons with the dexterity of a concert pianist while the blinking lights of an office phone yielded to his commands. I liked Kevin instantly. He seemed cool under pressure. If he was the type of person who worked at this paper, then I wanted to work there too. At one point during the conversation, Kevin said the name Show Business Weekly and I nearly flipped. That was huge. Or at least it sounded like something I should have heard of. To my great relief, he did not ask me if I was affiliated with a college or why I wanted the internship or much about my background at all. He invited me to come in for an interview later that week.

“Bring a cover letter and résumé,” he said. So began a crisis of conscience. What do I put on my résumé? How do I pave over the cracks in my background? Structure was not an issue; I’d read more than enough how-to articles on résumé building to understand the formatting basics. Work experience went first. Then education. The Objective section was optional, and there were lots of conflicting opinions about whether you should include one at all, but I personally found it impossible to write an objective without sounding like a creepy stalker. In the end, I just added some vague facts about myself, which were all true but probably no less creepy. Work experience was the easy part. Even though I had written only a handful of freelance magazine articles up until that point, I was confident that I could flesh out those accomplishments and fill at least three-quarters of a page. Bullet points helped. I recommend the triangle-shaped ones.

But what to do about education? How do you dress up a tenth- grade education, a GED, and a few random community-college classes? Every résumé draft I sketched out felt like an instant checkmate. I wasn’t about to put down anything about high school—for God’s sake, I was thirty-five. Similarly, I didn’t think the name Mercer County Community College would score many points, and in fact, I was sure it would raise more questions, since I didn’t even have an associate’s degree. Part of me thought it was better to simply leave education off my résumé altogether. I’d let the power of purposeful omission work its magic and hope—pray—no one noticed. There was another option: I could lie. People lied on their résumés all the time, I reasoned, and who really looks up someone’s school? It seemed like a ridiculously simple solution to a problem that had been gnawing at my sense of self-worth ever since my life first fell apart, back when abandoning the idea of school seemed like my only choice. Nine years earlier, desperate and addicted to heroin, I used the money from a Federal Pell Grant to move far away from the Northeast and escape the open-air drug markets that were so prevalent in New York City in the nineties. Now, in 2005, I was back and looking for a job. Couldn’t I just fill inthe blanks? Pick a school, choose a major, and call myself a college graduate? Surely moral relativism gave me some leeway here. I knew I was good enough to be a professional journalist, that I would do a great job if given the chance. A system that locks people out solely on the basis of educational attainment is inherently unfair, I thought. Are we bound by ethics to play by the rules of an unfair system? Fuck the rules. Here I was in New York City, the place I’d dreamed of living my entire life, the place everyone tells you they’re proud of you for moving to even though they’re secretly waiting for you to fall on your face. “Good luck,” they say. What they really mean is You’ll be back. But I’d been in town less than a week and already the perfect career stepping-stone was presenting itself: a real internship, whatever that was, in Midtown Manhattan at Show Business Weekly, which I was definitely almost positive I’d heard of. I only got one shot at this.

The story of how journalism became the near-exclusive domain of college graduates is a complicated one. By some accounts, it starts with the yellow journalism of the late nineteenth century, when the bitter newspaper war between Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst produced a brand of reporting so sensationalistic and fact-averse that no sound person of the era would have considered journalism a respectable profession. It was an intensely competitive time, with Hearst’s New York Journal going head-to-head with Pulitzer’s New York World in a battle for the precious attention of Gilded Age Gothamites. They defamed enemies, mocked rivals, even openly campaigned for war. Pulitzer wanted to at least try to elevate the practice. In 1892, he offered to fund a journalism school at Columbia College—a wild idea at the time—but the school said no, thanks. After all, Columbia, not yet the sprawling university it is today, was in the process of trying to elevate its own status. To make that leap, it needed to align itself with the right people—meaning not journalists. But Pulitzer wasn’t the only journalist who thought the profession needed to pull itself out of the gutter. In 1908, Walter Williams, a high-school dropout from Missouri who rose through the ranks in the newspaper business and went on to become an influential voice in journalism ethics, founded America’s first journalism school, at the University of Missouri. “I believe it is possible for this school to give dignity to the profession of journalism,” the university’s president said at the time. Dignity is the key word there. It’s what separates work and career. People with dignity have careers. People without it work. As for Pulitzer, he too was ultimately successful—or at least his money was. He left the school $2 million in his will, and the Columbia School of Journalism opened in 1912, shortly after his death. Today it is considered among the most prestigious journalism schools in the world.

Journalism schools did not immediately drive non-college-educated reporters and editors into extinction. As late as the early 1970s, journalists without college degrees still represented more than 40% of employees in the media. The divide is notably depicted in the 1976 movie All the President’s Men, about the two investigative reporters who broke the Watergate scandal. Carl Bernstein, a college dropout who started in newspapers as a copy boy at the age of sixteen, is portrayed by Dustin Hoffman as the polar opposite of Bob Woodward, a handsome Yale grad who was polished enough in real life to be believably played by Robert Redford. The movie sets up the contrast between the two characters as a subtle plot device, but the conflict in journalism between scrappy, of-the- people reporters and the glossy professionals churned out by college journalism programs was real. In the decades that followed, it became clear that the Bob Woodwards of the world were winning. By 2003, almost 90 percent of working journalists had college degrees. I didn’t know any of those statistics when I started writing as a freelancer that same year, and if I had, I probably would’ve stopped there. Editors typically do not ask freelancers where they went to school. All you have to do is bring them an idea they love and convince them you can write it. I know that because the first magazine editor I ever pitched gave me an assignment. I was living in Seattle, depressed, desperate for money, and I happened to come across one of those how-to books about selling magazine articles. Getting a yes on my first pitch was beginner’s luck, I quickly learned, but it was enough motivation for me to keep pitching other editors. Before I arrived in New York, I’d worked up a small portfolio of clips that way.

But now that it was time to interview in a real office—to be judged on a résumé—I wasn’t ignorant enough to believe that my lack of an education would be overlooked. Which brought me back to my original quandary: To lie or not to lie? Would the advantage of adding a false alma mater be worth the risk of getting caught? I admit it was rather enjoyable to think about which fake school I would pick. NYU or Columbia seemed too obvious, given the likelihood that a hiring manager would have gone to one of those. The University of Washington is a good school, and I actually did live in Seattle for three years. Princeton—ah, yes, my old dream, but would anyone believe it? These were questions I tortured myself with as I sat alone after my phone call with Kevin, who I assumed was the first line of defense in an army of gatekeepers at Show Business Weekly. I imagined he’d have a stack of résumés waiting for him at the end of the day, having put off going through them for as long as he could, because who likes going through résumés? Five minutes before it was time to go home, he’d rocket through the pile and look for reasons to toss them in the trash. Who knew what Kevin’s individual red flags were? Those are often dictated by personal pet peeves, which is one of the main reasons I hate gatekeepers. I know, I know, everyone hates gatekeepers, but I actually reserved a spot for them in the map of hell I’ve drawn in my head. Also, personal pet peeves were less relevant in this case, because I was certain that having no education would be a red flag for pretty much every gatekeeper.

As the hours wore on, the street noise on the Upper West Side got quieter and quieter until the only sound that remained was the high-pitched hiss of my tinnitus. The emptiness uncorked a torrent of self-judgment. How had I managed to accomplish so little by thirty-five? My thoughts drifted back twenty years, to a fifteen-year-old with red-and-black hair and spiked bracelets who has this whole résumé scam figured out. Lying on a bare mattress, feet propped up on the wall, spongy headphones over his ears, he sneers along to the song “Terminal Preppie” by the Dead Kennedys, a satirical attack on for-profit higher education and how the system concentrates power in the hands of the privileged. Jello Biafra, the group’s front man, performed the song in first person, as he often did, thereby assuming the identity of the very thing he was attacking. In this case, his target was the power-seeking alpha sheep who pursue college. One lyric has always stuck with me: My ambition in life Is to look good on paper

All I want is a slot In some big corporation Here I was all these years later doing exactly what those terminal preppies were derided for doing, except that without college as a foundational résumé builder, I didn’t look good on paper. I couldn’t. And now that I needed to, it was too late. That’s something the song leaves out. Somehow, I’d managed to betray my fifteen-year-old self and let down Jello Biafra all in one night.

A crushing flood of holiday shoppers filled Herald Square as I walked hurriedly toward Midtown East, where the Show Business Weekly office was located. I wore dress shoes for the interview, but I did not own a tie or know how to tie one. It was a chilly afternoon in late November, the week of Thanksgiving, and it seemed as though everyone in the world was already on vacation. Where there was no room on the sidewalk, I moved onto the street. Pushing and shoving my way through crowds of people gawking at window displays felt like a small victory. My actual destination was not especially impressive. The office, about a block from Grand Central, was in a beat-up old building set back so far that it could not even be seen from the street. But the thrill of being there, in the shadow of the Chrysler Building, the mustard blur of taxicabs zipping by as I braced for an actual interview to work in media, erased all traces of objective reality. I arrived about forty-five minutes early and waited in a nearby Starbucks. My plan was to show up exactly on time. Not five minutes early or three minutes late. Right on time. For some reason, I had it in my head that hyper-punctuality was a subtle but effective power move that lulled the interviewer into a less defensive posture. Plus, being on time was something I could control. There was always a Starbucks to wait in right outside. Exactly two minutes before the interview was scheduled, I entered the building and was sent to the third floor. The creaky elevator went up, and my stomach stayed behind, dropping out from under me as a cold wave of anxiousness took control of my body. This was it. Am I even prepared? I caught a glimpse of my newsboy cap in the metal trim along the elevator wall and suddenly felt ridiculous. I wore it so often to hide my hideous bald head that I felt naked without it. I knew a hat was an inappropriate look for a job interview, but if I took it off and went full Yul Brynner, I’d feel less comfortable, which would make me visibly more nervous, which would ruin the interview. It was a lot to ponder during a twenty-second elevator ride. As the doors swung open, the hat came off my head and went into my messenger bag.

At the office, Kevin answered the door personally and looked exactly as I’d imagined he would: thin, dark hair, glasses, twenty-three. He wore a dress shirt and skinny tie but also jeans and sneakers, precisely the kind of hybrid style you want to have in a creative but professional media environment. The giant lobby and bustling newsroom I’d pictured during our phone call were nonexistent. In fact, the office contained no more than eight or ten desks, and there was not another human being in sight. It was Thanksgiving week, after all. There was no actual Tim working there, Kevin said. Tim was short for “Tim House,” a fake account executive whose name was placed in job ads so Kevin would know who was calling about the internship. Okay, that’s a little odd, but I’m glad we cleared it up. With pleasantries out of the way, Kevin led me to a small round table and asked for my résumé. At some point—I was too nervous to fully process what we were talking about—I realized that he was not sitting me down in a waiting area and sending in the interviewer. He was the interviewer. Kevin told me his title was editorial assistant and that he himself had been an unpaid intern only a few months earlier. After a recent staff upheaval of some sort, the publisher and owner of the newspaper apparently put a team of interns through a secret test of their abilities and plucked Kevin out of the lot. “I guess I passed,” he said with a smile.

Now Kevin was running the show and looking for his own team of unpaid interns. This was 2005, and that concept had yet to receive the full legal scrutiny it would get a few years later when unpaid interns started suing their employers for back wages. Unpaid interns were basically still the lifeblood of many media outlets. With no oversight, employers in competitive industries like media and entertainment figured that if they could get away with using free labor in lieu of paid employees, they would. And they did. I didn’t know any of this when Kevin told me his story. He seemed to treat the intern-mill concept as a completely normal thing, and I certainly didn’t question it. He explained that the duties of an intern at Show Business Weekly included editing news copy, formatting audition notices, and assisting with other random odds and ends around the office. If the boss liked your work, there could be some news writing involved, and you might even get to review plays and musicals around town. It all sounded great. That the job was unpaid made complete sense to me, since none of it sounded like work in the way that I understood the word. To me, work was building picture frames, helping asshole customers pick out mats while their kids ripped all the Velcroed samples off the walls. Work was handing out ice cream samples to packs of teenagers at a shopping mall. This sounded like fun. And Kevin—smart, easygoing, agreeable—seemed like a great person to work with. Or for. I admit, having a boss so young would take some getting used to, but I was game if he was.

Kevin stared at my résumé for what felt like hours. He did not see a college or university falsely listed anywhere, because in the end I decided against that. Instead, I made no mention of education at all. It was the truest thing I could do. It’s not that I felt an overwhelming moral compulsion to play by the rules of a system I deemed inherently unfair. But the fear of getting caught, the idea of living with that fear for an entire career, knowing that I could get a tap on the shoulder at any time by a superior who was diligent enough to check, was too much to bear. I had enough trouble sleeping as it was. Plus, I wasn’t that good a liar. What would I say when Kevin asked me where I went to school? I honestly hadn’t rehearsed it. “When would you be able to start?” Kevin asked. “Because I want to hire you.” “Next week? Today? When do you need me?”