Prioritizing benefits during an economic downturn

BY Ron Gura3 minute read

When it comes to attracting new hires, salary and job title are just the beginning of an attractive offer. Employee benefits have become an invaluable part of today’s workplace, increasingly leveraged as incentives to attract and retain employees.

But as the economy continues to teeter, some companies are trimming employee benefits in an effort to cut costs and mitigate the effects of inflation. However, employers that move too quickly to cut benefits may be setting themselves up for long-term decreases in loyalty, goodwill, productivity, and employee engagement. It’s telling that over half of employees say that well-being-related benefits are even more important to them than a salary bump, which leads to the question: how can businesses manage their budgets and maintain benefits during tough economic times? GOOD BENEFITS ARE GOOD BUSINESS

Good businesses are no longer defined by only sales and KPIs. Today, healthy companies can also be recognized by the extent to which they help employees maintain a sustainable work-life balance. As such, benefits are increasingly indicative of competitiveness in the marketplace. In this volatile economic climate, it’s not a shock that 95% of business leaders are planning to re-examine their financial strategies—but surprisingly, 47% claimed they are looking to cut back on benefits. Instead of reducing benefits, employers should be investing time in understanding which benefits their staff members truly value and want. If the benefits being offered aren’t tailored to employees’ needs and preferences, they may not be delivering maximal value, thus wasting funds. Cutting benefits may therefore not be as wise as strategically reallocating budgets so that benefits packages aren’t compromised, as a positive employee experience results directly in improved business outcomes. An MIT study reports that companies in the top quartile for positive employee experience see 25% greater profitability. Another study from Accenture similarly found that companies with an engaged, happy workforce are 21% more profitable.

MAKE EVERY BENEFIT COUNT Every organization is made up of a diverse set of individuals, each with their own unique and ever-changing needs; a 25-year-old and a 55-year-old are naturally going to have different priorities in terms of benefits. Yes, from a logistical standpoint, it’s nearly impossible to cater to every need on an individual level—but that makes it no less important for employees to feel that their needs are taken into account when it comes to benefits and that their diverse lived experiences aren’t overlooked. For example, if the demographics of your team are such that parental leave will be a priority for them, it’s important to acknowledge and address that need. Likewise, bereavement support may be a priority, as nearly every employed person will experience some type of loss over the course of their career. Reports have found that 76% of employees who have experienced a recent bereavement feel that their performance or status at work was harmed. Providing bereavement support can thus simultaneously improve productivity and morale.

The point being: trim where the impact on the company will be maximal and the impact on the team minimal. To better tailor benefits programs, companies should pay close attention to what current benefits are being utilized and which are not, as well as soliciting feedback about benefits in order to best cater to the diversity of their workforce. Collecting this data will not only give HR leaders a better sense of what motivates employees, but it ultimately stands to yield more informed, cost-effective decisions about what kind of benefits programs are truly needed. This makes it that much easier to trim the fat without cutting the benefits employees want and need. The bottom line is that benefits programs are not one-size-fits-all. Today’s modern workforce is ever-evolving, and what interests one employee may not work for another. By utilizing regular strategic employee surveys, company leaders can continually assess their personalized benefits programs and make well-informed, cost-effective choices.

IF THE SHOE BENEFITS… It is possible to be financially responsible while still being supportive of employees. An economic downturn should not push employers to abandon benefits programs just to save on costs. Rather, it’s an opportunity to show careful and strategic support for employees who are also experiencing financial strain, while still bolstering productivity in the workplace. Not only is there significant ROI for companies that invest resources into employees to ensure they feel seen, valued, heard, and supported—it’s also the right thing to do.