BY Maggie Hulce5 minute read

Gender bias is prevalent in the workplace. Women earn less, are less likely to be promoted, and continue to be underrepresented. Based on the historical rate of progression, it will take women a century to achieve equity with their male counterparts. And while it’s important to recognize the decades of progress to help reduce this disparity, it is also important to acknowledge and address the ongoing struggles facing women, especially when it comes to working women who face unique challenges to employment equity and advancement. As a working mom of four, I can reflect on more than 20 years in the workforce—starting as a business analyst at a consulting firm and working my way up to become a leader at a global technology company. My position at Indeed gives me a front-row seat to the challenges all workers face. I’ve personally confronted challenges, have seen my friends and family face them, and hear about them all the time from workers around the world. There’s a common thread: The job search process is broken, and it’s affecting women in ways you may not realize.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

THE APPLICANT BLACK HOLE Last year, I did an experiment to experience the process myself, as it had been many years since I applied for a job. I cast a wide net, applying at 50 companies to everything from entry-level roles at restaurants to tenured roles at manufacturers. What happened was humbling and eye-opening. More than 40% of the employers never responded. Ever. We call this the applicant black hole. Every year, millions of applicants get no response from employers and no feedback as to why. In my case, I started to wonder: Did anyone even see my application? Did they ignore me because of my age or gender? Did I appear overqualified or underqualified? I’ll never know. In theory, hiring should be a transparent and human process, but in practice, it’s often mysterious and cold.

As a business leader, I think about the contrast between hiring operations and customer service. Would any customer service leader tolerate a 40% zero-response rate for customer inquiries? Why are candidate inquiries for positions at our companies less worthy of a response? This is not just about kindness to candidates—a poor candidate experience can be an expensive mistake. Consider that 72% of job seekers will share their negative experiences with others online, making recruiting more expensive. Sixty-four percent become less likely to purchase goods from a company whose hiring process failed them, hurting topline revenue. Despite clear financial implications, we are trending in the wrong direction. In 2021, candidate resentment increased 75%, the largest increase in a decade. There’s a long road ahead, but I’m obsessed with improving the candidate experience and making hiring simpler, faster, and more human.

HOPE FOR HIRING There is still hope. During my 50 application experiment, when I applied to jobs with a “direct to interview” flow (where anyone who meets the requirements for the job can immediately move to an interview), I got an interview 100% of the time. I’d challenge companies to test this kind of interview flow and measure the difference it can make in hiring speed, cost, and diversity. I’d also challenge any company still omitting pay on job postings—or insisting candidates have a college degree or zero resume gaps—to rethink their approach. You are missing a huge pool of capable and diverse talent. Many employers understand this. By the end of last year, nearly half of the open jobs on Indeed had pay information provided by the employer.

advertisement

Pay transparency is an important part of addressing the broader issue of pay inequity. Recent Indeed research found over 40% of women say pay equity has become more important to them since COVID-19, but 59% of women said they didn’t think businesses were serious about addressing pay equity in 2023. Beyond fair pay, workplace flexibility has never been more important to candidates. The unprecedented loss of jobs, closing of schools, and restrictions on human interactions during the pandemic were more than speed bumps for women in the workforce. According to Census Bureau data, in January 2021, “more than 18.5 million mothers living with their own school-age children were actively working—still 1.6 million fewer than in January 2020.” However, the resilient response from American businesses to the pandemic’s challenges—such as the widespread embrace of remote and hybrid work environments—opened opportunities for working women, especially those caring for children and loved ones at home.

I was lucky enough to take advantage of alternative work arrangements early in my career. When I was a consultant, my willingness to travel every week shifted once I became a mom. I wanted a career and to see my kids, and my employer offered options to do so. WHAT EMPLOYERS AND CANDIDATES CAN DO Today, the best companies are enthusiastically open to flexible arrangements, allowing mothers and caregivers to stay closer to their families while also participating in and leading high-performing teams. Professional development and skill-building resources are also more accessible.

These are welcome trends, but we still have a long road ahead to make the process of getting easier. Both employers and candidates have roles to play. Employers should ensure skill-based requirements and the pay are reflected in their job descriptions. They should embrace direct-to-interview flows and not limit job searches unnecessarily by defining an “ideal candidate,” which can introduce bias and barriers into their review process. Candidates—especially women—should realize many of the requirements on job descriptions are skills that can be learned. I encourage women to reflect on the value of their skills and experiences, and ask themselves: What unique or related skills and experiences do I have that could help this employer? Do not shy away from advocating for yourself, particularly in conversations about learning new skills, compensation, career advancement, and well-being.