Reshaping product: Cloud migration

BY Krishna Kutty4 minute read

The pandemic has accelerated the imperative of many companies to move to cloud platforms. Software or infrastructure companies founded over the past 15-20 years have only known cloud-based development (aka cloud native). However, if you are still selling on-premises software, migrating to the cloud is likely one of your top priorities. What do software and infrastructure companies need to think about as they migrate to the Software as a Service (SaaS) model—i.e., to the cloud?

Any organization going through this transformation will need to address several factors such as the timing, architecture, sales incentives, financials, product delivery, and various operating models. The complexity that occurs when planning for and executing each of these factors is related to maintaining the current business while building for the future. Balancing these priorities is challenging, as today all your revenue and profits are from the packaged products business, so starving the current business to free up funds for the new business is hard to justify. However, some variation of cloud migration needs to be done to meet customer needs and not have competitors take over your customer portfolio with innovative, cloud-based products. For more than 20 years, I’ve been working closely with leaders in a variety of organizations in operations and as a consultant. I’ve seen organizations that fail and go out of business, and I’ve learned how leaders can be successful with a thoughtful, planned, committed approach to transformations. I start these transformations by focusing on the fundamentals of the product, financials, and operating model, as I find once these are ironed out, the other factors become a little more manageable. THE PRODUCT

The initial decision must be what part (or all) of the product portfolio you are migrating to the SaaS model—is it a duplication of your current product suite, an adjacent product, or add-ons to the existing product? When you start, it will likely be a smaller scope such as an adjacent product or add-ons, but as you evolve your SaaS product capabilities, what is the ultimate vision for the transformation? Some companies I’ve worked with prefer a “big bang” approach and either duplicate their product’s capabilities on the cloud or refactor the packaged software (or infrastructure). The product strategy depends on the organization’s appetite for risk. Once the SaaS product strategy is initially defined, all your teams—sales, marketing, engineering, and product—can align on the product vision and strategy and work together to define how teams will work together to deliver, sell, and maintain the product.

THE FINANCIALS There are a couple of elements when it comes to the financials: product pricing and the investments to develop a SaaS product to take to market. Let’s start with pricing. It’s a given that your pricing model needs to change to support a SaaS product. However, there are key choices to make—you could continue to price the on-premises product as-is and create a new pricing structure for the SaaS product, or you could move to one integrated pricing model for all your products to begin the ultimate transition to a fully cloud-based environment.

Creating two pricing models may appear simpler initially, but could create a long-term problem if customers continue to pay for the on-premises model, resulting in challenges with financial planning, budgeting, and sales incentives due to the differences in revenue recognition in each model (recognition at point of sale in the current business and ongoing payments throughout the duration of the contract in the SaaS model). As such, organizations should consider not just their initial pricing model but the plans to evolve the model as both the traditional and cloud-based products are in the market. The other key financial element is determining how to finance the migration. The SaaS pricing model results in delayed payments, so financing the first few years of the SaaS product will require upfront investments. THE OPERATING MODEL

While there are myriad operational challenges involved in this type of transformation, the two that I see repeatedly with my clients are having dedicated people to design and build the SaaS product and modifying the sales processes to accommodate the cloud-based model. Without having dedicated resources from engineering, product, sales, and marketing, the likelihood of success is minimal. Organizations that try to do this with their current teams will face the problem of product and engineering continuously being pulled into working on the current packaged product, as current customer issues will always take priority with sales and leadership. Sales, too, will find it challenging to find time to design for the future as meeting immediate sales targets will be the priority aligned with their current incentives. A small, dedicated team to focus on the cloud-based product is essential to the success of the transformation. Today’s sales team is familiar with selling on-premises products. The shift to SaaS is not insignificant—payment terms, contract duration, and renewals (often periodic with auto-renewals) will be different. Sales processes will need to be adapted to manage SaaS models. For example, the process and sales effort that goes into renewals every 3-5 years could potentially be eliminated with adjustable cloud-based infrastructure and auto-renewals. If sales teams require little to no effort for renewals, how does sales compensation need to be adjusted to motivate the sales team to focus on new customers? This is just one nuance—the sales team’s product knowledge, processes, and compensation structures will need to be redesigned to address these changes.