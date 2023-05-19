Bridging the gap: The importance of a mixed methods approach in UX research

BY Adrienne Guillory3 minute read

As a UX researcher, I’m all about conducting both qualitative and quantitative research studies. Each approach has unique advantages and limitations: you must specify and understand the study’s objectives to determine the most appropriate research strategy. By combining both methods, you can optimize the benefits of each and achieve a comprehensive understanding of the topic.

Suppose you come across a new romantic comedy you’re interested in watching. Before you head to the movie theater, you check reviews online to determine if it’s worth your time. The first thing you see is a 56% Rotten Tomatoes rating. This numerical representation is quantitative data that doesn’t explain what exactly people liked or disliked about the movie. To gain a deeper understanding you skim the comments from moviegoers, the qualitative data that provides more detailed feedback. From the written reviews, you discover why there is a range of opinions on the movie. Some viewers thought the story was great, while others found it too cheesy. With a better idea about these mixed reviews, you decide that the movie may not appeal to everyone, but it’s one you still want to see. VALIDATING EXPECTED FINDINGS AND LEARNING NEW PERSPECTIVES

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The goal of quantitative data is to validate and quantify research findings. The numerical data only provides information on what is happening rather than the reasoning behind it. After watching the romantic comedy, you decide to leave your review. You thought the movie was great and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 on Rotten Tomatoes. That rating shows you were satisfied, but it does not explain why. A quantitative rating coupled with a qualitative review will include individuals’ experiences to get an accurate review. Your written opinion demonstrates that the acting was terrific, and the plot held your attention. Qualitative research is like a conversation—the purpose is to gain new information by discussing experiences. This technique allows researchers to delve deeper into users’ views and uncover more insights since qualitative research is truthful. One limitation is the higher cost due to the time and resources required to collect in-depth data from the participants.

USING BOTH QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE RESEARCH Researchers can use both qualitative and quantitative research to gain a comprehensive understanding of a topic. Qualitative research offers the potential to discover new insights, whereas quantitative analysis allows researchers to determine commonalities among different perspectives. This integrated approach results in a more thorough understanding of user behavior and preferences. Qualitative research is invaluable in providing context to data. It offers the missing explanation for why things are the way they are. Some methods that balance both research methods are:

advertisement

A three-step approach : First, gather information on feature and functionality expectations through individual interviews or Focus Groups. Second, validate the results using insights from these interviews to develop a survey. Third, ensure the correct implementation of the features through a usability test.

: First, gather information on feature and functionality expectations through individual interviews or Focus Groups. Second, validate the results using insights from these interviews to develop a survey. Third, ensure the correct implementation of the features through a usability test. Benchmarks : Benchmarks studies are used to track progress and change over time, like educational checkpoints for students. Based on the insights from the benchmark data—think time on task, satisfaction rating, and pass/fail rates—researchers provide a way to measure the impact of design and copy changes to ensure product teams make an informed decision (road maps, resources, timeline, etc.).

: Benchmarks studies are used to track progress and change over time, like educational checkpoints for students. Based on the insights from the benchmark data—think time on task, satisfaction rating, and pass/fail rates—researchers provide a way to measure the impact of design and copy changes to ensure product teams make an informed decision (road maps, resources, timeline, etc.). Comparative studies: Comparative studies monitor metrics such as time on task, satisfaction ratings, and collection of qualitative feedback. These metrics compare product performance, not the study’s results, and can be used to evaluate one product against its competitors or different versions of the same product. Even using both methods, the risk of errors still exists. Researchers may ask inappropriate questions or interact with the wrong individuals, resulting in biased or inadequate findings. In addition, mistakes can result from a need for more planning about utilizing the collected data. A SOLID RESEARCH STRATEGY To determine the best research method for the situation, consider what you already know and what information you need to uncover. A quantitative approach would focus on identifying the number of visitors who navigated to your site for the past month, but the numerical value won’t give you an explicit reason why the visitors were drawn to a particular page. That’s where a qualitative approach would come into play—to understand the why behind the action.