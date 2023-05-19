Decarbonizing the built environment with blockchain

BY KC Reddy4 minute read

The world faces a stark reality: If we do not innovate and implement decarbonizing techniques and technologies, we are going to face catastrophic consequences. We’ve made progress. There have been big advancements in energy generation, energy storage, and electric vehicles, moving us closer to a net-zero world.

It is the built environment, however—which produces an estimated 40% of global CO2 emissions—that presents one of the greatest opportunities to rapidly and dramatically progress in the decarbonization fight. Seizing that opportunity, though, requires stepping up our collective capacities to manage, analyze, and trust the integrity of all sorts of buildings and construction data. I believe doing that well will require blockchain. BLOCKCHAIN AND BIM

Blockchain’s data analysis and modeling capabilities, immutability guarantees, and other unique advantages make it a welcome asset to building decarbonization initiatives. It should be integrated into every stage of building information modeling—the process in which buildings are planned, designed, built, and operated. BIM allows architects and engineers to see the building and its performance in real time as it is being designed, avoiding design errors that would negatively affect building performance. It also allows them to both envision and understand how to construct the building as well as anticipate how it should perform when built and occupied. Integrating sustainability into BIM means that every step ensures an environmentally friendly, green building. STAGE ONE: PLANNING The first stage of BIM is the planning phase, which involves gathering data about the surrounding environment, such as climate and weather conditions, the availability of primary renewable energy resources, and the performance of the electric power grid. Blockchain can collect these data points and enable developers to determine the best low-carbon construction materials and techniques, as well as determine how to supply power in the most environmentally friendly manner. This data allows developers to design a passive building that works with the surrounding natural environment to minimize energy consumption from heating and cooling.

STAGE TWO: DESIGN Design is the next stage of building development, and blockchain can help by modeling building architecture to maximize comfort while minimizing energy usage. Architects are the main drivers of this stage, and many are practicing sustainable architecture, or integrating smart design elements, such as angling windows to improve airflow, and available technologies, such as building automation, into buildings. Blockchain modeling applications can save architects time and help find opportunities for improvements by testing different heating and cooling systems, renewable energy generation, and energy efficiency, allowing architects to develop innovative and green designs. Strategic planning and design are the most critical to minimizing a building asset’s lifecycle emissions. Once a building is complete, it is difficult to effectively upgrade or retrofit it if the building cannot accommodate changes without a massive, resource-intensive construction or structural renovation project. For example, the production of cement, the main ingredient in concrete, emits an estimated 7% of global CO2 emissions, but utilizing a lower cement blend can reduce the ultimate building’s “embedded” emissions. Another way to reduce emissions is through double-glazed windows, which improve insulation and can reduce heat gain or loss by up to 30%. With the help of blockchain, architects can track the exact carbon reduction benefits of these adaptations before the project breaks ground.

STAGE THREE: CONSTRUCTION Blockchain remains critical to decarbonization during the construction stage. Communication is critical to properly implement specific net-zero designs and strategies identified during planning and design. The team grows from architects and building developers to include construction crews, engineers, and supply companies—all of whom must be on the same page to ensure a smooth process and the ability to adapt at a moment’s notice. Here, blockchain shines in logistics management. Everyone can share real-time updates, ensuring efficient and effective project management. All of this allows for a shortened construction timeline, minimizing the risk of cost (and emissions) overruns. STAGE FOUR: MONITORING CONSUMPTION

Once operational, actualizing the remainder of the emissions reduction potential entails continuous monitoring of real-time energy consumption. Performed with a blockchain-enabled building energy management system, facility managers can set up monitoring programs to measure energy use from heating, cooling, and water usage. If heating, for example, is consuming more energy than expected, blockchain data gathering and analysis programs can be programmed to alert a building manager when a certain threshold is reached, allowing them to reduce energy use or even directly control the system and reduce energy consumption in real time. Blockchain can also model retrofits, such as secondary glazing, or installing new solar panels, to compare a project’s anticipated energy savings with their associated implementation costs. BLOCKCHAIN EDUCATION I acknowledge that blockchain may not be intuitive for many. The most important people in the building process—architects, engineers, plant managers, and construction workers—may not be blockchain experts. It’s, therefore, incumbent upon development companies, climate experts, and the tech-inclined to effectively communicate blockchain use cases here to architecture, engineering, and construction firms, provide easy-to-understand instructions on leveraging blockchain for decarbonization that they can use throughout the process, and partner with these firms to help train their staff on proper blockchain utilization.