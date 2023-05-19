BY Tim Madden4 minute read

You’ve put in the time over the years. You have the education and certifications. You’ve led teams through massive change, and you’ve managed to stay on top of the latest trends in your industry.

And yet, here you are—staring at a pile of rejection letters from employers for whom you thought you were perfect. A month ago, you thought this job search would be a slam dunk, but now it’s feeling like a losing battle. While it can feel discouraging and disheartening, getting rejected during an executive- or senior-level job search is normal. A survey from Joblist found that most applicants saw 6-10 rejections for every 10-15 job applications. The same survey found that applicants lost confidence in their abilities or worth after the fifth rejection. But rejection doesn’t mean you’re not good enough or not qualified, and often it means you need to switch up your strategy.

1. DON’T LET REJECTION HIT YOUR SELF-WORTH Rejection stings, and few executives or senior-level professionals haven’t experienced it in their job search or career. But don’t let rejection drag down your self-worth. Remember that you have the qualifications and experience for a great role and that the rejection doesn’t mean you’re not qualified—it just means this particular opportunity wasn’t meant to be. Mental health matters—even for those with the background to succeed in their job search—so don’t forget to be kind to yourself and practice self-care.

2. ANALYZE THE REJECTION LETTERS Take a look at what you have received from potential employers. Do they all say the same thing? Are there any common threads that may help understand why you weren’t chosen for a particular role? Every rejection letter is an opportunity to learn about yourself and your qualifications, so use them as tools to craft a better job search strategy moving forward.

Sometimes the rejection has nothing to do with you or your qualifications, but the recruiter or hiring manager simply had too many applications to sift through and your resume just didn’t make the cut. Other times, extraneous factors such as the business’s budget or a specific geographic location can influence the decision. Most job postings are only live for about 30 days—and even less if major changes happen internally. 3. REACH OUT & FOLLOW UP ON REJECTIONS It may sound strange, but here’s a little-known secret to help you rebound from rejection: reach out to the employers who rejected you.

As mentioned above, it’s not that a recruiter passed on you, they just had far too many applications to review. Remember, you’re applying for a senior-level role that likely has a global applicant pool. Some studies have found that among corporate openings, only 4-6 interviews will be scheduled for every 250 applicants. So reach out! Contact the recruiter or HR department the day you receive your rejection and mention that you’re interested in the role. Offer some snippets of your experience and background and tell them you’d love to chat if possible. You’d be shocked at how far a bit of initiative goes in the job search process. When there’s so much competition for the same jobs, it’s important to stand out from the crowd, including being proactive with your job search.

4. UPDATE YOUR RESUME & NETWORKING STRATEGY It may sound daunting, but bear in mind that updating your resume is an opportunity for growth. Look at what you’ve written and think about how you can make yourself more marketable to employers. If possible, dig into analytics and draw on facts versus assumptions when crafting your narrative. Use this as a chance to build up the “story of you.” Plenty of online resources can help you craft the perfect resume, so don’t be afraid to take advantage of them. And don’t be afraid to utilize LinkedIn’s resume tools and resources to further enhance your profile and make it stand out.

5. NETWORK, NETWORK, NETWORK Rejection happens, and the more you talk to other professionals in your world, the more you will see just how common it is. Networking with colleagues, alumni networks, and industry professionals can help you make connections beyond what a job search website or recruiter can do. These connections can open up new opportunities, referrals, and advice you wouldn’t find otherwise. And often, they can give you an insider’s look at the job search process, which can help you make more informed decisions and apply for jobs that are right for you.

6. KEEP AT IT Like anything in life, you’ll face obstacles before a breakthrough. Even Sir James Dyson—the famed inventor of everyone’s favorite vacuum—built 5,127 prototypes before landing a commercially successful device. That’s 5,127 rejections! While it’s unlikely that you’ll face quite that scale of rejection in your job search, you will face obstacles. It is crucial that you stay at it. Keep trying different tactics, reach out to new networks, and adjust your strategy as needed.

The key to a successful job search is perseverance. Keep your chin up, stay at what drives you, and focus on building your self-worth. You have the qualifications to be successful —don’t let rejection keep you from achieving your professional goals! COMPETING IN A GLOBAL MARKETPLACE Job searching in a competitive global marketplace means employers can access more candidates than ever. Rejection is part of the process, but don’t let it hold you back! With the right attitude and tactics, you can create a successful method for finding the right role.