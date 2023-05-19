Top three ways a multicloud strategy can help your business

BY Travis Jones3 minute read

If your business relies on more than one cloud services provider, you’re in good company: According to a recent survey by Gartner, 81% of public cloud users are working with two or more providers. In preparing to write this article, I found it interesting how many sources equate using multiple cloud providers with having a multicloud strategy. In my experience, the former does not guarantee the latter. It’s quite common for organizations to find themselves with “accidentally multicloud” architectures. In mergers and acquisitions, for example, legacy cloud resources are often inherited and integrated on the fly, and of course there’s the possibility of individual teams or departments spinning up their own cloud setups without involving (or consulting) IT. Multicloud? Yes. Strategic? No. THE RISKS OF MULTICLOUD WITHOUT STRATEGY

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Multicloud architectures can help organizations better manage operational risks—if they’re designed, monitored, and governed strategically. Conversely, a haphazard approach can cause major headaches both for IT and the business as a whole, such as cost overruns, unchecked security vulnerabilities, and compliance risks. TOP THREE BENEFITS OF HAVING A MULTICLOUD STRATEGY By building and implementing a definitive multicloud strategy that guides design decisions and day-to-day operations, businesses can maximize the value of their cloud investments while keeping costs under control.

1. NEGOTIATING POWER AND PRICE FLEXIBILITY When the profiles of all vendors are incorporated into a cohesive strategy, businesses can realize significant leverage in negotiating prices of cloud resources and services with each provider. A strategic approach also lets organizations take advantage of spot pricing without jeopardizing the availability of mission-critical resources. Spot instances—unused capacity that cloud providers offer at a discount—are available at bargain-basement price points; the downside is that they can be “turned off” at any time. By using spot instances for applications and services that do not require low latency and are fault-tolerant, self-contained, and capable of handling interruptions, businesses can take advantage of the savings while reserving higher-priced on-demand instances for uses that require continuous availability.

2. BEST-OF-BREED SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT FOR INNOVATION All major cloud providers offer menus of services to support their customers’ digital needs—AWS alone has over 200—at varying levels of performance and functionality. Strategic management of multicloud architectures enables businesses to evaluate and compare vendor services to determine the best choice for each specific use case. Optimizing the use of cloud provider services also offers businesses the freedom to experiment with new technologies without incurring the startup costs related to on-premise resources. Google Cloud, for example, offers a broad selection of artificial intelligence (AI) services, including speech-to-text, deep learning containers, media translation, and more. An organization looking to dip a toe into the AI world can “rent” these services to try out different use cases as it determines how AI can best support its strategic goals.

advertisement

3. RESILIENCE AND DISASTER RECOVERY No single cloud provider is immune to unplanned outages, which can arise due to causes ranging from software update glitches to human error to cyberattacks. The Microsoft Azure outage in January 2023, to cite one recent example, disrupted service to customers across five continents for several hours. By strategically managing their cloud resources, businesses can reduce single points of failure and ensure failover in case of any one vendor experiencing an outage. Multicloud strategies can also encompass plans for regional diversity to lessen the impact of natural disasters, power outages, and other localized disruptions.

BUILDING A MULTICLOUD STRATEGY: HOW TO GET STARTED In the course of helping clients with their multicloud strategies, we’ve established a series of best practices for getting started: Use your organization’s business objectives as a starting point to ensure your multicloud strategy supports your overall strategic goals.

Begin with a current state assessment of your entire cloud architecture, including all public and private cloud resources. Remember to incorporate resources inherited in mergers and one-off assets that individual teams have spun up (the latter may require some digging).

Establish a governance board to standardize policies and procedures around cloud usage, monitor costs, and perform due diligence on potential new vendors.

Consider the unique strengths and weaknesses of each provider and how each can best support the business’ needs.

Define observability requirements to minimize meantime-to-recovery and monitor metrics to maximize cost-effectiveness. Whether your organization has been using a multicloud architecture for years or you’re just getting started, a strategic approach can enable you to get the greatest benefit out of your resources while also keeping costs under control.