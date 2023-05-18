BY Miles Everson4 minute read

“The Americans always display a free, original, and inventive power of mind.” Alexis de Tocqueville, Democracy in America, 1836

Entrepreneurship is woven extensively into the history of the United States. From the first Europeans to barter with the indigenous people to the westward push after the railroad, there have been continuous business opportunities for bright minds and courageous risk-takers. The successes—and imagination-capturing rags-to-riches stories—of the nation’s entrepreneurs have firmly embedded into the nation’s psyche the idea of making one’s own fortune. Enterprises that recognize the power of this entrepreneurial spirit will be able to adapt quickly in the future of work. Until the latter part of the 19th century, small entrepreneurs were the center of every town nationwide. They baked the bread, made the shoes, built the houses, and provided whatever other products or services were needed by their customers. They had relationships, sometimes even friendships, with their customers. As the process and values of the Industrial Revolution arose and spread, the distance between the people making the products and those buying them widened as factories were built and products became more complex. After World War II, the gap increased further. Corporations and the companies that served them connected long-term tenure and the 9-to-5 workday to the American Dream. Workers left the towns they lived in to commute to company offices. Assembly line workers were not only detached from the customer but often had no relationship with the finished products to which they contributed. Entrepreneurship had a bad reputation for a few decades—too risky, too uncertain, and too many failures.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Things began to change in the latter half of the 20th century as the technology industry revived entrepreneurship for more than a select few and made it respectable again. As succeeding generations became more entrepreneur-friendly, workers within companies and in their own ventures have been charting their own career paths. The notion of a 9-to-5 job with the same company for 30 years and a pension at the end is now a thing of the past. Today, at the beginning of the 21st century and with the first digital-native generation now in the workforce, self-employment is surging. The trend was there even before COVID, though the pandemic certainly served to accelerate things. During the lockdown, companies were forced to provide resources for remote work. Enter the Great Realization, as workers found they could untether themselves from commutes, company offices, and in many cases, from full-time employment entirely. The number of full-time independent professionals in the US—entrepreneurs, in other words—has ballooned over the past three years from 38.2 million in 2020 to 64.6 million in 2021. And that number is expected to continue increasing. The Great Realization is not simply about where or when one works. It has contributed to a new American Dream as people get more in touch with the workstyles and lifestyles that resonate with them. That dream has more to do with getting the most out of life than getting the corner office and reserved parking space.

Getting the most out of life is, in fact, one of the top goals of all workers, along with spending enough time with family and leading a fulfilling life. A higher share of US independent workers report achieving these life goals than in the US workforce overall. It’s the renewal of entrepreneurial spirit as these workers choose to take full control of their careers and their work styles. They are happier working on their own, choosing where they work, when they work, and the type of work they do. They’re returning to the direct-to-the-customer transactions that prevailed before the Industrial Age. With their work no longer removed from the buyer, they are satisfied to see the results of their efforts up close and immediately. One could say that the pandemic awoke the slumbering entrepreneurial spirit that de Tocqueville praised. While some business media outlets claim that employers require employees to return to the office, more than half of employees worldwide would consider leaving their jobs if they were not afforded some flexibility in where and when they work. Companies have responded by retaining remote work as part of operations, and many are implementing digital nomad policies that allow employees to work as they travel. Even more significant, forward-looking enterprises are creating optimized workforces comprised of set percentages of full-time and contract workers. Independent workers are being engaged in strategic roles once considered employee-only. And they provide skill sets and expertise that are not otherwise available to employers.