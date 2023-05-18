BY Karen Budell4 minute read

I have a confession: If I were still working as a journalist or content marketer, I’d be panicked over the thought that ChatGPT and all the generative AI solutions exploding in the market were about to make me obsolete. As chief marketing officer at a tech company that develops and sells a composable customer success platform, and having held marketing leadership positions at Google and other tech companies, I’m afforded a different perspective. The promise of AI is not that it can replace us, but rather that it can augment our impact and help us move faster. We are certainly on the precipice of a new age, as Bill Gates wrote. But as Noam Chomsky posits, AI is not actually that intelligent yet, and may never be capable of using language or reason the way humans do. As we strive to deliver value at each phase of the customer journey to drive retention, renewal, expansion, and advocacy, AI becomes the assistant we need in this do-more-with-less world. It’s about harnessing the power of humans plus technology. Only we can provide context, human insight, and our unique touch—and with AI boosting our productivity, we’ll have the bandwidth to do our best work.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

RECLAIM TIME While I’m writing this piece on my laptop, the Slack window on my desktop chatters, my phone pings, and Google Calendar says I have a Zoom meeting starting. There’s also a half-written email in one of three dozen open browser tabs fighting for my attention. Being hybrid or fully remote has made the “always-on” cliche a reality. We all know how overwhelming this can become. As humans, we have a finite capacity, so our workloads in this hyperconnected world often make us feel pushed beyond our limits.

The power of technology is that it augments our work and gives us back some of our most precious commodity—time. Long gone are the days of traveling to customers for check-ins and transcribing meetings in shorthand. Now we click links to attend video calls, and software generates transcripts and summaries in minutes. Customer success technology continues to streamline how we deliver value by integrating communication logs, campaign engagement data, and product telemetry. It then empowers us to monitor, design, launch, and iterate on how to improve the customer experience and drive better results. Layer in generative AI and you now have a speedy sidekick that connects the dots across the wealth of data in a customer account or your entire portfolio to surface your next steps. AI can shoulder tedious customer success tasks by helping monitor customer health, automate customer journeys, recognize trends, friction, and opportunities, craft outlines, and catch mistakes (though you should remain wary of AI “hallucinations” and other limitations). Generative AI can even learn to personalize the tone, style, and voice of your content to fit your brand so that all you need to do is fact-check, finesse, and humanize it. But amid all this promise, where do you start incorporating AI into your customer journey?

GET STARTED When I speak with CS leaders today, just about every conversation centers on how to digitally scale our practices to help more customers quickly achieve their outcomes—and that starts with integrating and leveraging the wealth of data at our fingertips instead of getting buried under it. Start with something small, like summarizing the notes from last quarter’s customer calls, generating more engaging email copy, or outlining an agenda for your upcoming workshop.

advertisement

Then, consider the possibilities. Even as most businesses are trying to cut costs, we find our most expensive team members spending hours upon hours reviewing touchpoints, call notes, dashboards, news, and social media to extract information. With AI, we can use natural language queries to surface that critical information or generate code to integrate systems across our tech stack. Then, our AI assistant can analyze our customer account data to identify pain points and next steps, not to mention spot an opportunity based on patterns identified within a single customer or across a massive portfolio. COLLABORATE FOR SUCCESS

Let’s say, for example, you connect the dots of a series of customer communications and recognize a roadblock in your customer journey. AI can help you parse it out and get started, but it won’t create the perfect plan. That’s where your people come in. Instead of dedicating days or weeks to research and brainstorming, teams can dive into fine-tuning what AI generates to create powerful solutions. With agile, modular technology, you can continuously mix and match these programs so that the customer journey is always improving. Scaling your CS practice with AI assistance doesn’t just save you time—it can also save your business money. Your team can more easily manage a growing customer base without you having to add headcount to keep up. More than that, your team can be empowered to begin projects at a higher, more strategic level, and tap into their creativity to develop stronger customer relationships that can lead to better business outcomes.

GET AHEAD With generative AI evolving at breakneck speed and new platforms and tools proliferating, we’re each beginning to explore how we can apply its power directly to our own work, which has the entire world riding a wave of excitement, anticipation, and yes, anxiety. Whether you’re a C-suite exec, CSM, marketing practitioner, or content creator, now is not the time to let fear hold you back. Instead, let it propel you on a responsible path to leveraging this new tool for good. AI can help you deliver faster time to value and help your customers achieve their outcomes more quickly. Customer success pacesetters will be the ones responsibly experimenting, testing, and iterating with this emerging technology.