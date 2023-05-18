Worried about the economy? Don’t pause your ESG or impact initiatives

BY Rob Holzer4 minute read

A company’s commitment to social impact—often seen in the wild as sustainable, ethical, compassionate, and responsible business behavior—has never been more important to consumers, investors, employees, and stakeholders across the board. We see these efforts taking place at companies ranging from Airbnb, which works with their host network to house refugees, to Walmart and its job-placement initiatives for veterans and military spouses. Yet as a result of the recent economic downturn and increasing politicization of environmental, societal, and governance (ESG) efforts, many brands are left questioning their investments in impact. CEOs, CFOs, chief sustainability officers, chief marketing officers, and other top-level executives are at an apparent crossroads when it comes to impact-oriented corporate strategy. Can business leaders confidently continue these well-intentioned initiatives despite a turbulent market and social conditions? And is it possible to push through in a meaningful, authentic way that addresses both potential risks and upsides? THE CURRENT PUSHBACK IS MISGUIDED

A number of critics in the US accuse ESG initiatives of being part of a political agenda that prioritizes social and environmental concerns over shareholder interests. But does their perception reflect our reality? Here are some facts: The number of S&P 500 and Russell 1000 companies publishing sustainability reports is at an all-time high.

Companies with high ESG scores generally have higher returns than average within their broader market and a lower cost of capital.

74% of institutional investors will divest from a company if it doesn’t have good ESG performance.

99% of millennials consider a company’s social and environmental impact when making investment decisions, and Gen Z is the first generation to prioritize purpose over payment.

84% of VP- to C-suite-level executives believe it is very important to share stories about their ESG and social impact initiatives beyond an annual report.

And the big one: 83% of consumers think companies should be actively shaping ESG best practices. ESG and impact are not partisan issues. They are long-term business objectives that are being driven by a broad range of stakeholders. And in an already difficult economy for businesses large and small, why risk losing more investors, customers, or employees? ESG AND IMPACT ARE ABOUT RISK MANAGEMENT AND LONG-TERM THINKING

While it may seem logical to pause or cancel an initiative during difficult economic times, brands must go long on ESG or face devastating reputational and financial consequences in the long run. Proactively addressing environmental, social, and governance risks can help a company prepare for potential regulatory changes, protect operations, and bolster long-term resilience by preserving brand reputation, customer loyalty, and investor confidence. Still considering the viability of an ESG or impact initiative? Take into account the following: The pause or cancellation of ESG initiatives during a recession may provide short-term cost savings, but it may also compromise a company’s long-term sustainability by affecting their ability to manage risks, innovate, attract customers, employees, and investors, as well as maintain their social license to operate beyond the immediate economic downturn. Stakeholder expectations regarding ESG performance can lead to reputational damage, loss of trust, and adverse effects on a company’s brand, customer loyalty, and investor confidence. Halting impact-oriented or ESG initiatives may result in non-compliance with existing or emerging policy regulations leading to legal penalties and business disruptions. Cost-saving measures can be implemented without compromising sustainability over the long term. As part of their long-term resilience and competitive advantage, companies can explore new ways to improve operational efficiency, reduce waste, optimize resource use, and engage stakeholders. Your clients and partners likely have their own ESG goals, so pulling back on your own ESG work might disqualify you from future business opportunities. Even in this current downmarket, millennials and Gen Z-ers—the next generation of consumers and leaders—are driving adoption of ESG initiatives. In fact, Gen Z will spend 10% more on a product if they know it’s sustainable. So, preserve your efforts even in times of economic hardship, since stopping them could lead to repercussions down the line.

COMMUNICATE THE JOURNEY, NOT JUST THE RESULTS It may be beneficial to seek expert advice and engage in thoughtful decision-making processes when considering changes to social impact or ESG initiatives during a recession or any other challenging economic period, especially as you are trying to communicate well to stakeholders as changes in your plan take place. Having a solid, comprehensive strategic communications plan in place before you begin communicating your organization’s ESG or impact journey is critical so that you are ready to answer anticipated and unanticipated questions that will undoubtedly come to the organization. And developing and owning a narrative that is above all grounded in facts, measured results, and actions you can stand behind is key. In tough times, what’s most important is to be authentic. Communicate your journey—the successes, failures, and difficulties—instead of letting it all fall to the marketing and advertising space saying “look how great we are.” Humility matters.

DON’T GO IT ALONE Companies need to continue to work as hard as they can with partners on the ground, like NGOs and auditors, to measure success, then report outward the positive or the negative. But to do so, you have to understand how it will be received and brace yourself for what kind of critiques you’ll get for not going far or fast enough. Being transparent about where you are and what you’re working on can help you build credibility during this difficult time. As long as you’re moving in the right direction, you can help drive a collective culture of continuous improvement in impact.