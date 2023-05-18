To win the economic rebound of tomorrow, you have to invest in design today

BY Beau Oyler4 minute read

We’ve all been following the news of layoffs, especially in the tech sector. Companies from Silicon Valley to Silicon Alley are saying goodbye to hundreds of thousands of talented employees, hoping to “right-size” for what’s next.

More often than not, one of the first places executives look to downsize is innovation and design. And while it might seem smart to push a pause on design, it may be the most detrimental thing you can do to your brand in the midst of an economic slowdown. If you want to win the impending economic rebound, it’s imperative to invest now in innovation and design. IMPROVING THE P&L MEANS INVESTING STRATEGICALLY

An economic downturn doesn’t mean consumers stop buying products. It just means they’ll get more discerning with their money. Well-designed products and brand experiences will still win a sizable share of wallet. And there are ways for businesses to get more efficient without sacrificing their ability to design craveable products. Companies that increased their investments in strategic areas while simultaneously honing their operational efficiency grew the most during and after previous recessions, according to research. Rather than slashing the number of staff, the companies that flourished not only focused on improving operational efficiencies, but also, compared to rivals, invested rather comprehensively in research, design, marketing, and asset acquisition. The research also found that the companies that succeeded by following this general formula outperformed average companies by eight percentage points in sales and six percentage points in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). One prime example is Target. During the 2000 recession, the company increased investments in several strategic areas, including teaming up with well-known designers such as Michael Graves, Philippe Starck, and Yves Behar to build craveability for its product lineup. These investments, in concert with many others, helped the company grow sales by 40% and profits by 50% throughout the recession. Target has continued this investment with additional well-known designers, like Cortney & Robert Novogratz and Sabrina Soto.

The 2008 recession offered additional proof points when companies that leaned heavily on design—including Square, Pinterest, Airbnb, Uber, and Slack—were poised to own the ensuing decade. The ones that are still performing well are those that continue to innovate on their design and brand. Yes, manage your P&L, but also plan for 12-18 months ahead. Don’t forget the impact of the multiplication effect. It often takes 12 months to design a product and take it to market. So, if you pause innovation and design for 12 months, the net effect is a 24-month delay in launching new products. To improve the P&L, you need to thoughtfully invest, including in design. Just cutting headcount is rarely the best answer.

THE PRODUCTS THAT WILL WIN THE REBOUND ARE BEING DESIGNED NOW The International Monetary Fund expects global economic growth to begin to shift in late 2023, leading to a rebound in 2024. The products that will win over consumers in 2024 are being designed right now. But the question is how to put together a lean but still effective team that can lay the foundation for those products during the current downturn. Part of that means understanding the benefits of in-house and agency design teams. Companies can benefit a great deal from design agencies. With a budget scoped to your project, tapping into the fresh ideas and superior talent that agencies offer translates to your company getting twice the work done. Outside partners also bring more holistic knowledge of the overall consumer landscape.

That said, harnessing the power of agencies doesn’t mean laying off your in-house design team. In my experience, the best design agency collaborations are with companies that maintain an in-house design presence. In-house creators will have more intimate knowledge of a company’s identity. Companies should lean on design agencies for ground that their in-house teams might not be able to cover while relying on full-time employees to ensure design work is reflective of the company’s ethos and aligned with its customers. Sustaining ties with a design agency, keeping an in-house team, or a combination of the two is imperative for winning the soon-to-come rebound. Getting a design foothold is not a matter of a flick of a switch. A cold start to reviving your design and innovation, if you’ve cut them, will require more energy than if you had maintained them in some way from the start. CRAVEABILITY IS KING

Regardless of economic tailwinds or headwinds, crafting a lineup of products that consumers crave will set your company up to win. Because creative and design are usually the first to go in anticipation of a recession, in-house teams are thinning out quite a bit. But the thing is, with consumers growing more discerning with their money, it has never been more important for companies to design craveable products and packaging. Innovation and design are essential to retaining customers and acquiring new ones. Although consumers may start pumping the breaks when it comes to spending, they will still be buying with their emotions. Your company needs to have a compelling case to win over consumers.

Great design makes that case. Products designed with craveability in mind not only immediately appeal to people, but in the long run, they make consumers feel that they need them in their lives. And that’s exactly the kind of connection that wins no matter the economic climate. Lead time is crucial. Your company needs to stay in front of what people’s tastes will be. You can’t wait for the economy to recover before jumpstarting design externally or internally. Cutting innovation and design now will exacerbate downturn losses and take you out of position to capitalize on the inevitable recovery. If you want to win the economic rebound tomorrow, it’s imperative to invest in innovation and design today.