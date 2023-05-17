BY Dave Merkel4 minute read

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts have been a priority for businesses in recent years, but many have found out the hard way that focusing on diversity without first putting equitable and inclusive structures in place is a recipe for failure. A diverse workforce is a good thing—when employees bring a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to the table, the entire business benefits. But too many companies have tried to put the cart before the proverbial horse by shifting their hiring practices to promote greater diversity without making the systemic changes needed to promote increased equity and inclusivity. Diversity should be viewed as a goal—not just a starting point. Today’s businesses need to rethink their approach to diversity, focusing first on building equity and inclusivity within the organization in a way that makes these initiatives more sustainable. Ultimately, it isn’t just about getting new faces in the door. It’s also about ensuring every employee has the tools and resources they need to succeed, and that they feel supported at every level of the organization. LEADING WITH EQUITY MEANS TAKING A LONG, HARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR

First things first—I’m a white guy. I’ve worked in the technology industry for most of my life. And I’ve been in a lot of conference rooms filled with a lot of people who look just like me. I’ve seen and heard my share of toxic, “tech bro” bull, and I’ve experienced how it can make anyone who doesn’t look just like me feel unvalued, unwanted, and unwelcome. I won’t pretend to have all the answers, but I do know I never want anyone I work with to feel that way—which is why I’ve worked to put systems that build equity and inclusivity in place as early as possible. Leading with equity isn’t always comfortable. One of the most effective ways to establish equity in the modern workforce is through pay transparency, which can be a shock for leadership. It leaves managers nowhere to hide and empowers employees to ask questions about their compensation. People often talk about “fair” pay, but fairness is subjective—pay transparency allows employees to see whether they are being treated consistently. Publishing pay ranges as part of job descriptions also ensures that candidates know exactly what to expect. I also recommend conducting a third-party analysis of pay equity and—here’s where some leaders start to feel really uncomfortable—making those results public. Transparency is absolutely critical to establishing equity. Don’t hide from your mistakes or your shortcomings. Acknowledge them and ensure employees know how you plan to course-correct and move forward. Equity is about more than just pay, though. Businesses need to dig into the data and understand things like who is promoted or benefitting from new career opportunities. A lack of equity can sometimes be hidden in the data. Are Black employees promoted to managerial roles at a lower rate than other employees? Are female employees waiting longer for promotions than their male counterparts? Are LGBTQIA+ employees missing out on opportunities?

It doesn’t matter how diverse your hiring practices are if you’re not walking the walk once people are in the door. Employees won’t stick around if they don’t feel they are treated consistently—nor should they. Identifying patterns of inequity and making a plan to correct them is critical. INCLUSIVITY MEANS LETTING EVERYONE IN ON THE JOKE A strong cultural identity is a good thing for a company—right up until it isn’t. When a company’s culture becomes too overpowering, it can feel impenetrable to new employees joining the team. It leads to problems like cliques, inside jokes, and unyielding lingo that keeps people out of the conversation. This is a particular challenge for the tech industry, where groups of employees moving from company to company is not uncommon. If managers are constantly referencing stories and inside jokes that originated years ago, it’s a problem. Those already struggling to see themselves in the white, male-dominated tech world will feel even more like an outsider from the moment they walk in the door.

It’s easy to fall into cliquey, exclusionary habits, which is why it’s important for leaders to have people on their teams who can bring a fresh perspective—and who aren’t afraid to call out that behavior when they see it. Leaders have a responsibility to educate, not exclude. Make no mistake, it’s great to embrace shared history as part of company culture, but bringing new employees in on that history, culture, and—yes—inside jokes that are a part of the company’s identity is a critical part of making everyone feel like they belong. Write it all down! Share it! Why not? Documenting your history, your ups and downs, your funny anecdotes, and the stories that define your company is a great way to bring people in. BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY