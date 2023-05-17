Digital transformation: Focus on people, not technology

BY Jonathan Levitt4 minute read

You probably wouldn’t buy a coat if it’s always 80 degrees where you live—it’d be a waste of money. The same is true of any technology you don’t need. As businesses, governments, cities, and homes begin to digitally transform—if they haven’t done so already—you have to remember that you shouldn’t make changes just for the sake of it. Digital transformation should solve one or more problems that staff, customers, citizens, or stakeholders have, such as providing efficiency, cost savings, or an improved user experience. Digital transformation has never been about technology. Technology is useless if it isn’t benefitting people. People drive change, and we must remember to keep people at the heart of any digital transformation we implement.

TRANSFORMATION INVOLVES MORE THAN TOOLS For a long time, my wife’s Holy Grail was the paper calendar that hung on the fridge. If something wasn’t written on it, it didn’t exist. But I’m a digital guy, so all of my events were tied into Google Calendar. Keeping track of our overlapping schedules wasn’t easy because we could never sync, but finally (with some convincing), I got her to try out a digital calendar. She hasn’t looked back since. Why did this transition work? I pointed out the fact that going digital would help us sync. Once she had a solid, rational “why” behind the technology, she was willing to learn. In the same way, in any organization—businesses and governments included—you need to understand why people would benefit from the digital transformation you want to make. And just like I needed to understand how to help my wife get used to the app, you need to know how to roll out a solution for the greatest success.

Suppose you want to take your business online, so you install a Shopify site. But that site is useless if people don’t know how to use it. As a leader or owner, you have to understand everything involved in how the site works, how to process the sales, and how to digitally market. Your customers have to be able to ask questions and find your products, too, just like in a traditional store. There’s a lot that goes into a digital transformation. It requires you to test things out, teach, get feedback, tweak, and consider how people think and go through their day. Everything is about making sure users can enjoy and trust the technology. That takes time, but it’s key to making the adoption of the technology successful. LEADERSHIP COUNTS

The person who leads your digital transformation can’t be just anybody. They need to have a vision and enough bandwidth in their day so implementing the changes doesn’t feel like a pain or lead to burnout. Even when you’ve got a competent leader at the top, that leader also needs some lieutenants underneath them who embrace the technology. When I was hired to handle digital transformation for a previous company, I put together a roadmap and showed it to stakeholders. The stakeholders grumbled. It was hard for them to accept doing things differently because, as we all do to some degree, they didn’t want to feel too uncomfortable or fail. But even when failure happens, it’s not a reason to abandon ship. Failure should motivate you to fix the problems. Getting some empathetic lieutenants who can teach and answer questions can help people feel more seen and, subsequently, come around faster. Good lieutenants have a natural curiosity that inspires them to learn about and desire the technology they want to implement. Because they understand the change, they’ll be advocates for it instead of pushing back.

PREPARING YOUR TEAM: UPSKILLING AND RESKILLING Many people in your organization will not know how to use the tools you’re bringing on board, or they’ll need additional skills to get the most out of them. A World Economic Forum article reported on a global digital skills shortage that could leave 85 million jobs unfilled by 2030. In the United States, a third of workers lack the digital skills necessary to succeed. Other people might worry that the changes you’re proposing will eventually eliminate their job. This is particularly relevant to my line of work in the GovTech sector. Governments are typically risk averse and, in some cases, lag behind their private sector counterparts in delivering high-quality digital experiences. Figuring out what people need to learn to thrive with the new technology, however, helps everyone see the changes as something they can conquer rather than a threat. It reassures people that their job is safe as the organization prepares for the future and ensures a smooth transition. Educating your workforce also improves your competitive advantage, as you’ll be ahead of businesses that have not properly prepared their people.

TALKING TO PEOPLE IS A FAILSAFE A lot of literature exists that will tell you the key steps to digital transformation, complete with milestones to check. That literature isn’t wrong, per se, but it’s often suited to larger organizations with more time and resources. If you’re a small business, an approach that will always work is giving your staff and customers a seat at the strategic table. Gathering ideas and feedback from these two key groups will give your company an idea of where and how to make improvements that will make your organization more secure. Don’t be scared to test ideas with different stakeholder cohorts along the way, as doing so will give you a better idea of what digital solutions will be successful.