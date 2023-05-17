BY Ben Crudo4 minute read

I recently had the opportunity to sit alongside the co-founder and co-CEO of a luxury plant-based meal delivery business on a panel about growing a brand organically. Having worked directly with the brand through its scaling stages of e-commerce, I was aware of its success story: two childhood friends launch a meal service out of a cramped New York City apartment and grow it into a profitable national business with $150M in annual revenue. What struck me, however, is how far subscription-based businesses have come in the age of e-commerce. Led by direct-to-consumer startups like Ipsy, Dollar Shave Club, and BirchBox in the 2010s, subscription businesses have become a holy grail in retail.

Fuelled by post-pandemic lifestyle changes and the promise of recurring revenue, the global subscription e-commerce market size was estimated at $120 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $904 billion by 2026. For all of the promise they bring, however, building a successful subscription-based business isn’t easy. Startup Blue Apron has seen epic highs and rock-bottom lows, to the point that it’s fighting to avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Even subscription standbys like Netflix have seen membership cancellations after the streaming service rolled out new rules prohibiting account sharing in select markets. But there’s tremendous value to the model for all of a business’s stakeholders—if they can crack the code on creating a successful subscription-based business.

UNDERSTANDING THE MODERN SUBSCRIPTION MATRIX The success of this particular business is partly due to its mastery of the subscription service. Long before it scaled into a plant-based powerhouse, its model fit into a modern matrix—one that every business should evaluate when deciding whether or not it will work as a subscription. At the top of that matrix is the cost-to-value ratio. Subscriptions are generally a bit more expensive. At a minimum, they provide convenience, but at best they offer an elevation in lifestyle that exceeds subscribers’ investment. In the case of the company in question, subscribers aren’t just purchasing a meal—they’re offloading trust to the brand with the expectation that the plant-based organics being delivered to their doors will keep them healthy.

Building a moat around your business that offers value to customers beyond your product or service is a great way to feed into the habit-forming economics that fuel subscriptions. It’s also a way to scratch the consumers’ personalization itch. Lastly, timing and shelf life can help determine whether or not your product makes it as a subscription. From delivery to consumption, subscribers want a frictionless experience—products and services should seamlessly integrate into their lifestyle without adding stress or excess. Recurring revenue is attractive to any business that wants to scale, but it is a by-product of—not a model for—a great subscription business. THE RADICAL OVERHAUL OF PRODUCT PROCUREMENT

During the panel discussion, the co-CEO talked about how the subscription model has helped the brand transform its margins and led to more predictable relationships with its suppliers. But this game-changing efficiency is evident in other companies too. For example, my wife and I subscribed to MeUndies, an online company that sends you a monthly pair of underwear or socks, until our overflowing drawers indicated it was time to end our membership. What struck me about MeUndies’ business, however, was how efficiently they were able to reduce their margins by understanding their demand. If a wholesaler had a dancing onion fabric on sale for 50% off the standard price and enough yards available to meet monthly subscribers’ demand, they could purchase it at a discount and increase the margin on each product sold.

The biggest cost in retail isn’t labor or real estate, it’s inventory—for every $1 U.S. businesses sell, they have roughly $1.35 of inventory in stock. Achieving balance is difficult: Overshoot on a product order and you have to discount to move stock, which eats into your profit margins—but if you undershoot, you lose out on sales. When retailers understand what their customers are going to reliably consume each month through a subscription model, they can radically overhaul the product procurement process, substantially increasing their margins and in turn increasing the value of each customer. REDUCING WASTE THROUGH OPTIMIZATION

There’s a lot of waste associated with at-home delivery services. One need only look to their own pile up of Amazon packaging, which reportedly contributed to 709 million pounds of plastic waste in 2021. But with subscriptions comes a wealth of data. Not only can that data transform how subscription-based companies procure their products, but it can also help them reduce waste. In the aforementioned business’ case, the insights received from their loyal customers have allowed them to hone their communication with farmers. Their data is so personalized, the company can now pinpoint how many lettuce seeds they should plant during growing season to satisfy demand for their salads. This in turn has drastically reduced over-planting and the company’s food waste. With nearly 120 billion pounds of food wasted annually in the United States alone—or 40% of all food in America—being able to reduce even a percentage of a company’s food waste is a huge perk for sustainability.