What does the world’s biggest map have to do with accelerating digital transformation?

BY Todd Slind4 minute read

This is the third in a series of articles by Todd Slind about the growing impact of location intelligence—actionable insights derived from the vast amount of location-based data created by mobile devices, smart phones, sensors, and other connected devices.

If you’ve ever been to Pike Place Market in Seattle (where I live), the biggest crowds are often clustered in two places. The first is where the fish guys throw and catch comically large salmon for eager picture-takers. And the second is the original Starbucks coffee shop from 1971, where baristas spend their shifts slinging comically large lattes for eager picture-takers. If you want to find me, I’m nowhere near those crowds. I head straight for the decades-old map store to look at their inventory of every kind of map you can imagine. Topographical maps. Watershed maps. Maps of the tectonic plates. Trail maps. And my favorite: antique maps, the originals of which were often big enough to cover entire walls. They were enormous. And they changed the world as people knew it. THE BIGGEST MAP IN THE WORLD

Maps are changing the world again, but this time the maps exist on a scale that would have been unimaginable to the cartographers of centuries ago. The biggest map in the world today isn’t on a wall, and it’s not a roadside attraction in Iowa. It’s the open-source digital maps that are part of the OpenStreetMap initiative. For nearly 20 years, experts and technically-inclined hobbyists alike from across the globe have collaborated to create an incredibly rich global database of location-based information and digital maps. OSM is one of the cornerstones of what I called “the most important technology trend you’re not hearing about” in my first article last year. It is a massive source of critical data that powers location intelligence, which makes it possible for organizations to solve previously unsolvable business challenges. In that first article, I talked about how location intelligence is poised to make an enormous impact on nearly every industry under the sun. Well, that has taken a major step forward because of a recent announcement jointly made by several of the largest tech organizations in the world. Amazon Web Services, Meta, Microsoft, the Linux Foundation, Esri, and others announced the formation of the Overture Maps Foundation. The initiative’s unassuming name belies the vast impact of its mission: to supercharge open-source location data and digital maps in ways that will make them far more usable for far more organizations around the globe.

Any joint announcement by major tech companies gets a lot of attention, and this one was no different. Articles about the news unsurprisingly focused mostly on how this fit into a horse race between major tech companies jockeying to compete with Google. But to me, the more important story here is how this will dramatically expand the use and impact of location intelligence. THE EXPANSION OF LOCATION INTELLIGENCE For the last two decades, countless hours of volunteer work have built OpenStreetMap into an incredibly rich database of information that represents a digital mirror image of the physical world. The accuracy, quality, and depth of the information is incredible. But it was all built with a specific user in mind: highly-technical professionals who live and breathe the data, schema, and structure of this information. Thousands of these professionals across the globe use OSM on a daily basis for vital projects. But what if that could be expanded to millions or tens of millions of users who could put OSM’s information to work without needing that niche geospatial expertise?

That brings me back to the joint announcement by all of those tech giants. Their goal is to allow a much, much larger group of users to take advantage of the treasure trove of insights that are in OSM. They will do this with a set of widely-available free tools that allow broader business users (who don’t have specialized geospatial training) to put OSM location-based data to work solving daily business challenges. In doing so, I believe the Foundation is about to turn the world’s biggest map into one of the most powerful tools organizations have for digital transformation. This could dramatically reduce the amount of investment that has typically been required to take advantage of OSM. In the past, it took significant resources and access to experts to put this open-source information to work. That barrier to entry is about to disappear. I believe the floodgates will be open to organizations of every size to use location intelligence to tackle digital transformation projects that could not be undertaken with other types of technology. When Johannes Gutenberg made books available to a wider audience, written information spread like wildfire. I predict that same democratization of information is going to happen with open-source mapping information. Here are a few ways businesses in particular could benefit: