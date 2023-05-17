BY Marie Hattar4 minute read

CMOs know that marketing practices that are successful in one country don’t necessarily translate to other regions. Understanding local business practices and cultural differences will help your brand make a positive impression in a new market. (Pro tip: If you host an event in Italy, they’ll expect a proper lunch—not just packaged sandwiches.)

In today’s increasingly global economy, marketers must learn how to reach customers across geographies. This requires rethinking “tried and true” campaigns and incorporating regional practices to successfully expand the business. The following are best practices for marketers looking to introduce their brand to a new geographical market. 1. CONDUCT THOROUGH, ONGOING MARKET RESEARCH

Before entering a new region, it’s essential to do your research. Find out who your target customers are, how they gather information and compare products, and what process they use for decision-making. These insights will help you understand how they approach their business challenges and how to build trust. For example, brand messaging that is full of superlatives about your amazing product can actually backfire and create distrust among a new audience. There are several ways to find this kind of information. The first step is to read as much as you can—from industry reports and analyses to news stories to online product reviews. Second, talk to local experts. Spend a few months getting in front of as many people from this region as possible to ask questions about their business priorities and which channels they use to stay informed. Send your marketing team to local trade shows or conferences to listen, engage in conversations, and bring back insights. Use this information to come up with the right messaging, use cases, and distribution strategies for this unique market.

Once you’ve launched in the market, keep up these practices and build a team culture of continuous listening and learning. Global markets are dynamic, and ongoing research is critical for staying up to date on local customer needs. 2. HIRE AND DEVELOP A STRONG LOCAL TEAM No matter how much research you do, you’ll never beat the knowledge of a local expert. To expand into a new region, you’ll need a strong team on the ground to explain local customs and help you connect with your audience faster.

Hiring can be challenging if your company has low brand awareness in the local job market. On top of that, job markets in fast-growing economies are ever-changing and highly competitive. That means hundreds of global companies are looking for local experts—and the more senior the role, the more competitive it gets. To stand out from other global brands, highlight your company’s professional development opportunities to show candidates that you’re invested in their careers. Emphasize your organization’s commitment to sustainability; corporate social responsibility; and diversity, equity, and inclusion—issues that are relevant across cultures. Younger employees especially want to understand whether being associated with your brand will make them feel embarrassed or proud. 3. BE FLEXIBLE WITH YOUR PROCESSES

When entering a new market, you may be tempted to apply your “tried and true” marketing formula, but this will likely lead to frustration. Instead, find a balance. You don’t need to completely overhaul your processes but be sure to bring in strategies unique to this region. This is where local experts will play an important role in shaping your strategy. For example, in India, giveaways are known as “customer appreciation” and help make customers feel valued, so we incorporated them into Keysight’s regional marketing campaigns there. You’ll also need to rethink measurement. At US trade shows, it’s customary to ask booth visitors to complete a form so you can add them to your database and send an automated nurture sequence. In other regions, interrupting a friendly conversation to fill out a form is considered rude, so you may just opt to exchange business cards—which, from a corporate perspective, isn’t measurable or scalable. But because you understand the local business practices, that business card (plus personalized follow-up) may lead to a sale. 4. RESPECT LOCAL BUSINESS PRACTICES

When participating in other parts of the world, it’s important to let go of our own assumptions. For example, during a flagship event we hosted in India a few years ago, the Keysight team arrived at the hotel at 6:00 p.m. and the event was the next morning. The team had just been allowed to start setting up the 300-square-meter exhibition space. Now, I’m used to the way we do things in the US, where a trade show presence is built days in advance. This team worked past midnight, then 2:00 a.m., then 4:00 a.m. At one point the logistics manager called in more workers, who arrived in the middle of the night to help. While I was extremely concerned, among the local team there was absolutely no panic—they all knew that ultimately it would be ready on time. And that’s exactly what happened—everything turned out perfectly. DEVELOPING A SUCCESSFUL GLOBAL EXPANSION STRATEGY