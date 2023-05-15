Telly’s wild idea: Free TVs with inescapable ads

Would you take a free TV if it constantly ran banner ads beneath everything you watched?
That‘s the proposition for Telly, one of the most intriguing and unusual hardware startups in recent memory. Telly has designed a 55-inch 4K HDR TV with a built-in soundbar and a second screen mounted underneath. On that extra screen, users will see a mix of informational widgets and advertisements, which can’t be disabled. Janko Roettgers broke the news of Telly’s existence earlier this month, but now the startup is making it official.
“We’re giving the device away for free, and the entire business model is supported by our advertising, data, and affiliate revenue streams,” says Telly founder and CEO Ilya Pozin, who previously cofounded the free streaming service Pluto TV.
Telly plans to ship out 500,000 free TVs in 2023, and is opening up a waitlist today. While the idea might seem outlandish, it’s really just taking the smart TV business model to its logical end. TV makers already sell their hardware at slim margins while relying on revenue from targeted ads and data brokering to boost profits. By inventing a new kind of TV around that model, Telly believes it can eat the entire hardware cost and still come out ahead.
Not your typical smart TV
Telly’s bottom screen isn’t just a vessel for ads. In demos and product images, the ads cover roughly a quarter of the bottom screen, with the rest being used for information and interactive features. You might use it to glance at the weather or a news ticker, for instance, or to quickly control music playback.
The bottom panel also stays lit up when movies or TV shows are playing, albeit at a lower brightness than when you’re browsing around. That’s a non-negotiable part of the deal, though Telly hopes you’ll want access to the bottom screen more often than not.
“Even when your main screen is off, you can leave the bottom screen on, and it becomes the main device in your home,” Pozin says. “We believe that’s what a TV in 2023 should be.”